8 Ottawa Jobs Hiring RN That Pay Extremely Well For A Side Hustle
They are hiring right now & one pays $50/hour! 🤑
Get your resume ready! If you want to earn some extra spending money, these Ottawa jobs would be the perfect side hustle.
Between rent, food and all your bills, it might not feel like you have much left in your wallet for fun. But there are tons of companies hiring for part-time careers right now, and some offer incredible benefits or perks too.
Delivery Driver
Salary: $18 an hour
Company: UPS Canada
Who Should Apply: If you love driving and don't mind doing some heavy lifting of packages, this could be the job for you. The career also includes benefits after one year and employee discounts.
Personal Trainer And Fitness Instructor
Salary: $20 - $80 an hour
Company: Greco Fitness
Who Should Apply: You'll get to lead fitness classes in-studio and virtually.
Real Estate Assistant
Salary: $25 an hour
Company: Michale Fyke Real Estate
Who Should Apply: For those of you considering a career in real estate, this job would be perfect. You'll get to help a real estate agent with staging houses, following up with clients and paperwork.
Amazon Picker Packer
Salary: $17.60 - $19.60 an hour
Company: Amazon Workforce Staffing
Who Should Apply: It is super easy to qualify for this job to ship and package orders.
Party Performers
Salary: $50 an hour
Company: Chiquicuts Kids Hair Salon
Who Should Apply: You can get paid to dress up as Disney or Marvel character to entertain children.
Dog Walker
Salary: $23.10 an hour
Company: Loving Paws & House Sitting
Who Should Apply: If you love snuggling adorable animals, this could be your dream job. The company is looking for someone to help care for dogs and cats.
Sports Writer
Salary: $25 - $100 an hour
Company: Faces Magazine
Who Should Apply: It is a work-from-home job perfect for anyone who would love to write articles about sports.
Guest Services Agent
Salary: $22.81 an hour
Company: Marriott International
Who Should Apply: Are you a people person? If so, you could work at The Westin Ottawa to help guests check in to their room.