8 Ottawa Jobs Hiring RN That Pay Extremely Well For A Side Hustle

They are hiring right now & one pays $50/hour! 🤑

8 Ottawa Jobs Hiring RN That Pay Extremely Well For A Side Hustle
@lovingpaws.ca | Instagram, @amazonca | Instagram

Get your resume ready! If you want to earn some extra spending money, these Ottawa jobs would be the perfect side hustle.

Between rent, food and all your bills, it might not feel like you have much left in your wallet for fun. But there are tons of companies hiring for part-time careers right now, and some offer incredible benefits or perks too.

Delivery Driver

Salary: $18 an hour

Company: UPS Canada

Who Should Apply: If you love driving and don't mind doing some heavy lifting of packages, this could be the job for you. The career also includes benefits after one year and employee discounts.

Apply Here

Personal Trainer And Fitness Instructor

Salary: $20 - $80 an hour

Company: Greco Fitness

Who Should Apply: You'll get to lead fitness classes in-studio and virtually.

Apply Here

Real Estate Assistant

Salary: $25 an hour

Company: Michale Fyke Real Estate

Who Should Apply: For those of you considering a career in real estate, this job would be perfect. You'll get to help a real estate agent with staging houses, following up with clients and paperwork.

Apply Here

Amazon Picker Packer

Salary: $17.60 - $19.60 an hour

Company: Amazon Workforce Staffing

Who Should Apply: It is super easy to qualify for this job to ship and package orders.

Apply Here

Party Performers

Salary: $50 an hour

Company: Chiquicuts Kids Hair Salon

Who Should Apply: You can get paid to dress up as Disney or Marvel character to entertain children.

Apply Here

Dog Walker

Salary: $23.10 an hour

Company: Loving Paws & House Sitting

Who Should Apply: If you love snuggling adorable animals, this could be your dream job. The company is looking for someone to help care for dogs and cats.

Apply Here

Sports Writer

Salary: $25 - $100 an hour

Company: Faces Magazine

Who Should Apply: It is a work-from-home job perfect for anyone who would love to write articles about sports.

Apply Here

Guest Services Agent

Salary: $22.81 an hour

Company: Marriott International

Who Should Apply: Are you a people person? If so, you could work at The Westin Ottawa to help guests check in to their room.

Apply Here

CSIS Is Hiring Students All Across Canada RN & It Pays Up To $27 An Hour

You'll need to take a polygraph test.

Makoto Hasegawa | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

If you've always wanted to channel your inner James Bond, you're in luck, because Canada's secret service agency, known as CSIS is currently hiring.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) recently tweeted out that they're looking for students in a variety of fields to intern for the fall of 2022.

Bath & Body Works Canada Is Hiring Over 100 Seasonal Workers Across The Country Right Now

Yes — job perks include discounts on the products! 🕯️

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram

There are more than 100 Bath & Body Works Canada jobs being hired for and you can apply online right now!

The retailer posted on Instagram that they're hiring at stores across the country and postings for the jobs reveal that they're "hiring immediately" to get people to work as seasonal sales associate positions for the holiday season.

Amazon Canada Is Hiring 15K People This Fall & All ‘Frontline Employees' Are Getting A Raise

There are jobs available country-wide and you could earn over $21 per hour.👇💰

Frédéric Legrand | Dreamstime, Jillian Cain | Dreamstime

It could be time to dust off your resume! Amazon Canada is hiring across the country this fall and there are 15,000 full-time and part-time positions up for grabs.

In a notice shared on September 13, the company confirmed that it also plans to increase all employees' wages by an additional $1.60 - $2.20 per hour starting immediately.

McDonald's Canada Is Hiring 5,000 People Right Now & You Can Use Inside Sources To Get In

Employees are recruiting their friends for jobs via text messages.

Vadim Nikolaevitch Gouida | Dreamstime

There are McDonald's Canada jobs available across the country right now and recruiting is being done through text messages.

With this hiring spree, the fast-food chain is aiming to bring on 5,000 new crew members who are friends of or know current employees.

