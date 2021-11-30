6 Ottawa Jobs Hiring RN That Pay Over 100k If You’re Dreaming Of A Six-Figure Salary
It's time to fix up that resume! 🤑
Do you wish you had more spending money? Here are six Ottawa jobs hiring right now that pay over $100,000 if you are dreaming of a six-figure salary.
If you are tired of your current job that barely pays you enough to cover your rent and groceries, it is time to dust off your resume.
Account Representative
Salary: $250,000
Company: Best Version Media
Who Should Apply: Instead of working in a cubicle, you could earn an excellent salary working remotely. To apply, you'll need to be highly self-motivated and have at least one year of experience in sales.
Sales Consultant
Salary: $300,000
Company: AutoCanada Inc.
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you are interested in helping customers purchase the perfect new or pre-owned vehicle and have a valid driver's license.
Program Manager
Salary: $100,424 - $127,009
Company: City Of Ottawa
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a degree in health and have at least two years of management experience.
Smart Home Advisor
Salary: $150,000
Company: Reliance Home Comfort
Who Should Apply: You could earn a fantastic salary selling smart home products if you don't mind working a flexible schedule and have excellent time management skills.
Senior Auditor
Salary: $105,785 - $123,393
Company: National Research Council Office
Who Should Apply: You could score a high-paying job if you are bilingual and have experience conducting audit projects and research.
National Manager
Salary: $113,441 - $132,836
Company: Fisheries And Oceans Canada
Who Should Apply: If you have experience managing budgets and have a science degree, you could be a good fit for this career.