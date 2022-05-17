6 Ottawa Jobs That Are Hiring & Will Pay You $100K Or More
Get your resume ready! 💻
Have you been thinking about how you'll need a six-figure job just to pay for groceries lately? Well get your resumes ready!
There are currently multiple openings right now and here are six Ottawa jobs that will pay you $100,000 or more.
Senior Producer
Salary: $77,000 - $100,000
Company: Snowed In Studios Inc.
Who Should Apply: You are comfortable with 3D technical experience and have strong knowledge of Photoshop and Zbrush. You have an open mind, are always learning and have strong communication skills.
Employment Relations Officer
Salary: $98,811 - $123,513
Company: The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a university degree in industrial or labour relations, in law, or another field related to public service or employee relations. The institute is looking for three to five years of experience in labour relations and someone who has advocacy skills.
Database Analyst
Salary: $87,815 - $105,702
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: You have worked at the Canada Revenue Agency or as a federal public servant and you love statistics! You also should enjoy working from home since the agency is temporarily remote.
Finance Manager
Salary: $70,000 - $200,000
Company: Prio Auto Sales
Who Should Apply: You know boatloads about the automotive industry! You also have at least one year of experience in the sub-prime automotive financing industry and a valid Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council licence.
Home Comfort Advisor
Salary: $100,000-$150,000
Company: Anchor Home Comfort
Who Should Apply: If you’re someone who has had three years of business-to-consumer sales and are able to work flexible workdays, this might be the job for you. You don't even need prior experience in HVAC.
Manager of Human Resources
Salary: $111,686-$126,238
Company: Ottawa Catholic School Board
Who Should Apply: You have a university degree and a decade of experience working in other human resource roles. You get extra points if you're bilingual and have previous education sector experience.