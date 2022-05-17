NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa jobs

6 Ottawa Jobs That Are Hiring & Will Pay You $100K Or More

Get your resume ready! 💻

Ottawa News Reporter
A group of people at Snowed In Studios. RIGHT: Man in front of an Anchor Home Comfort truck.

A group of people at Snowed In Studios. RIGHT: Man in front of an Anchor Home Comfort truck.

@snowedinstudios | Instagram,@anchorhomecomfort | Instagram

Have you been thinking about how you'll need a six-figure job just to pay for groceries lately? Well get your resumes ready!

There are currently multiple openings right now and here are six Ottawa jobs that will pay you $100,000 or more.

Senior Producer

Salary: $77,000 - $100,000

Company: Snowed In Studios Inc.

Who Should Apply: You are comfortable with 3D technical experience and have strong knowledge of Photoshop and Zbrush. You have an open mind, are always learning and have strong communication skills.

Apply Here

Employment Relations Officer

Salary: $98,811 - $123,513

Company: The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a university degree in industrial or labour relations, in law, or another field related to public service or employee relations. The institute is looking for three to five years of experience in labour relations and someone who has advocacy skills.

Apply Here

Database Analyst

Salary: $87,815 - $105,702

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: You have worked at the Canada Revenue Agency or as a federal public servant and you love statistics! You also should enjoy working from home since the agency is temporarily remote.

Apply Here

Finance Manager

Salary: $70,000 - $200,000

Company: Prio Auto Sales

Who Should Apply: You know boatloads about the automotive industry! You also have at least one year of experience in the sub-prime automotive financing industry and a valid Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council licence.

Apply Here

Home Comfort Advisor

Salary: $100,000-$150,000

Company: Anchor Home Comfort

Who Should Apply: If you’re someone who has had three years of business-to-consumer sales and are able to work flexible workdays, this might be the job for you. You don't even need prior experience in HVAC.

Apply Here

Manager of Human Resources

Salary: $111,686-$126,238

Company: Ottawa Catholic School Board

Who Should Apply: You have a university degree and a decade of experience working in other human resource roles. You get extra points if you're bilingual and have previous education sector experience.

Apply Here






From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...