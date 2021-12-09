Trending Tags

7 Ottawa Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $90K Without Too Much Experience

Earn money while staying cozy at home. 🤑

7 Ottawa Remote Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $90K Without Too Much Experience
Anthony Shkraba | Pexels, Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

Say goodbye to your tiny cubicle. Here are Ottawa remote jobs that will pay you up to $90,000 a year without too much experience.

Instead of wasting time driving to and from the office, all you need to do is open your laptop from your living room at these careers.

Here are seven jobs that are worth updating your resume for:

Copywriter

Salary: $50,000 a year

Company: Temple Partnership

Who Should Apply: If you love writing on your blog and posting on social media, you could be an excellent fit for the position.

Apply Here

Business Development Manager

Salary: $50,000 - $90,000

Company: Snappy Innovation Inc.

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you are a problem-solver with experience in business development and are looking for full-time work.

Apply Here

Full-Stack Web Developer

Salary: $70,000 - $85,000

Company: Revco.ca

Who Should Apply: You should submit your resume if you have at least three years of experience as a full-stack web developer and a university or college diploma.

Apply Here

Business Development Representative

Salary: $50,000 a year

Company: Unicorn Labs

Who Should Apply: You should apply if you are comfortable cold-emailing people and interacting with people on LinkedIn. The remote position also requires that you own a laptop.

Apply Here

English Teacher

Salary: $20 - $25 an hour

Company: Scholar Radiance

Who Should Apply: Do you love working with kids and have at least one year of teaching experience? If so, you could teach English to students from home.

Apply Here

Customer Success Manager

Salary: $85,000 - $90,000 a year

Company: Altrio

Who Should Apply: If you have experience in data management and customer service and are a great communicator, you could get a high-paying job with ample vacation days.

Apply Here

TV Listings Data Entry

Salary: $15 an hour

Company: TV Media

Who Should Apply: They are looking for someone with strong English skills and who can use Microsoft Office.

Apply Here

