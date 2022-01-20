Trending Tags

9 Ottawa Jobs That Pay Over $90K A Year & Will Let You Work From Home

You can take meetings from bed.

Ottawa Staff Writer
9 Ottawa Jobs That Pay Over $90K A Year & Will Let You Work From Home
Prostockstudio | Dreamstime, Jetsam86 | Dreamstime

Don't worry about having to make that daily commute in the snow, here are remote jobs in Ottawa that will pay you over $90,000 a year.

You can roll out of bed and wear pajama bottoms all day while making a good salary from the comfort of home. If you've always thought about remote work, it may be time to apply.

Business Development Representiative

Salary: $100,000

Company: Allstate Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone who has sales experience and passion looking for a full-time position should apply. It is a hybrid working setup perfect for those who want to be able to work from home but still get the social aspect of the office on some days.

Apply Here

Cost Consultant

Salary: Up to $200,000

Company: MBC Group

Who Should Apply: If you have related experience in areas such as appraisals, insurance or contracting and want to have the opportunity to travel for work, this may be the job for you. An engineering degree is an asset.

Apply Here

Director, Partnerships and Commercial Sales

Salary: $99,000

Company: Canadian Pharmacists Association

Who Should Apply: To apply for this job you should have management experience as well as experience in health care, preferably pharmacy, and prior success building partnerships and sales. A businesses degree or mix of education and experience is helpful.

Apply Here

Director, Global Programs

Salary: $110,000 - $120,000

Company: CARE Canada

Who Should Apply: If you want to empower women leaders and have leadership experience in international development you should apply. They want someone who is passionate about humanitarian work and can work closely with communities affected by disasters.

Apply Here

Manager, Environment and Energy

Salary: $80,000 - $115,000

Company: Global Automakers of Canada

Who Should Apply: If you apply for this position you should have at least one year of management experience and some knowledge of the environmental issues of vehicle emissions, chemicals management and alternative energy.

Apply Here

Manager, Strategic Communications

Salary: $88,000 - $116,000

Company: Colleges and Institutes Canada

Who Should Apply: If you have a communications or related degree and have effective writing skills in both English and French you should consider this position. Familiarity with the college system in Canada and related issues is beneficial.

Apply Here

Microsoft Power Apps Professional Developer

Salary: $145,000

Company: Equasion

Who Should Apply: This job is perfect for those with experience implementing secure data in Cloud and has a Microsoft certification as a Power Platform Developer (or willingness to get one). Being bilingual is helpful.

Apply Here

Project Manager

Salary: $90,000 - $130,000

Company: Agency Analytics

Who Should Apply: They are looking for someone with a minimum of three years of experience as a product manager and some experience as a manager role at a software company. Knowledge of digital marketing is an asset.

Apply Here

Real Estate Sales Representative

Salary: $81,000 - $135,000

Company: HomeFluent Reality

Who Should Apply: They are looking for a candidate with some sales experience, excellent communication skills and who is in the process of getting their Ontario Real Estate License. They need to be in the Ottawa area.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

