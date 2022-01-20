9 Ottawa Jobs That Pay Over $90K A Year & Will Let You Work From Home
Don't worry about having to make that daily commute in the snow, here are remote jobs in Ottawa that will pay you over $90,000 a year.
You can roll out of bed and wear pajama bottoms all day while making a good salary from the comfort of home. If you've always thought about remote work, it may be time to apply.
Business Development Representiative
Salary: $100,000
Company: Allstate Canada
Who Should Apply: Anyone who has sales experience and passion looking for a full-time position should apply. It is a hybrid working setup perfect for those who want to be able to work from home but still get the social aspect of the office on some days.
Cost Consultant
Salary: Up to $200,000
Company: MBC Group
Who Should Apply: If you have related experience in areas such as appraisals, insurance or contracting and want to have the opportunity to travel for work, this may be the job for you. An engineering degree is an asset.
Director, Partnerships and Commercial Sales
Salary: $99,000
Company: Canadian Pharmacists Association
Who Should Apply: To apply for this job you should have management experience as well as experience in health care, preferably pharmacy, and prior success building partnerships and sales. A businesses degree or mix of education and experience is helpful.
Director, Global Programs
Salary: $110,000 - $120,000
Company: CARE Canada
Who Should Apply: If you want to empower women leaders and have leadership experience in international development you should apply. They want someone who is passionate about humanitarian work and can work closely with communities affected by disasters.
Manager, Environment and Energy
Salary: $80,000 - $115,000
Company: Global Automakers of Canada
Who Should Apply: If you apply for this position you should have at least one year of management experience and some knowledge of the environmental issues of vehicle emissions, chemicals management and alternative energy.
Manager, Strategic Communications
Salary: $88,000 - $116,000
Company: Colleges and Institutes Canada
Who Should Apply: If you have a communications or related degree and have effective writing skills in both English and French you should consider this position. Familiarity with the college system in Canada and related issues is beneficial.
Microsoft Power Apps Professional Developer
Salary: $145,000
Company: Equasion
Who Should Apply: This job is perfect for those with experience implementing secure data in Cloud and has a Microsoft certification as a Power Platform Developer (or willingness to get one). Being bilingual is helpful.
Project Manager
Salary: $90,000 - $130,000
Company: Agency Analytics
Who Should Apply: They are looking for someone with a minimum of three years of experience as a product manager and some experience as a manager role at a software company. Knowledge of digital marketing is an asset.
Real Estate Sales Representative
Salary: $81,000 - $135,000
Company: HomeFluent Reality
Who Should Apply: They are looking for a candidate with some sales experience, excellent communication skills and who is in the process of getting their Ontario Real Estate License. They need to be in the Ottawa area.
