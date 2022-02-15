A List Ranking Ottawa's Top Employers Just Dropped & These 7 Are Hiring Now
Full time work, remote jobs and student positions available.
Are you thinking about a career change? The best employers in the Ottawa region have been announced for 2022, so it's a great time to see what job opportunities are out there.
The National Capital Region's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes the best places to work in the Ottawa-Gatineau area, and they just released the latest list.
The selection process is the same as choosing Canada's Top 100 Employers, focusing on criteria such as vacation time off and the work atmosphere. The list of 2022 winners includes Bank of Canada, Hydro Ottawa, Library of Parliament, National Capital Commission, Shopify Inc., and CBC / Radio-Canada.
A number of these workplaces are currently hiring, offering work environments and perks that you don't want to pass on. Here are seven you can apply for now.
Bilingual Call Centre Agent
Salary: $52,954+
Company: Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)
Who Should Apply: Anyone who is bilingual and has secondary education can apply. You need at least six months of experience working in client-facing role, and using basic computer programs. They are hiring for a number of other positions right now including student jobs.
Social Media Specialist
Company: Invest Ottawa and Bayview Yards
Who Should Apply: If you're excited about representing and promoting Ottawa, know how to create social media content and are able to analyze data to present to the marketing team, this is a great opportunity for you. They are also hiring for a project manager, talent specialist and human resource coordinator.
Supper Hour TV Producer
Company: CBC / Radio Canada
Who Should Apply: They are looking for applicants who have a degree and an understanding of responsible journalism, as well as experience in broadcasting. You would need to have excellent communication skills and the ability to edit audio, video and written text. They are hiring for other positions as well.
Occupational Therapist, Development and Rehabilitation
Salary: $39.57+ per hour
Company: Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO)
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you are a registered Occupational Therapist with experience in physical medicine and the ability to provide therapy for feeding difficulties. You should also be bilingual. CHEO is hiring for a number of other jobs including multiple nurse positions.
Energy Conservation Advisor
Salary: $59,000 - $91,500
Company: Hydro Ottawa
Who Should Apply: Anyone with an education in business, engineering, or environmental studies, with three or more years of experience in project management, consulting or similar area makes a good applicant. Experience in energy management and building systems is helpful. They're also hiring for summer student positions.
Speech Writer
Salary: $68,600 - $91,000
Company: National Capital Commission
Who Should Apply: You should apply if you have a passion for maintaining and beautifying the Capital Region, have experience researching and reporting, and have experience developing speeches. You should be able to coordinate content and provide advice to senior management on plans and strategies related to their content and talking points. The NCC is hiring for a number of different positions including student opportunities.
Event Venue Manager
Company: Shopify Inc.
Who Should Apply: While most of Shopify's current job offerings are remote positions, this one is specifically based in Ottawa. Consider applying if you have excellent customer service skills and the ability to problem-solve on your feet. It's a bonus if you have experience in managing events.