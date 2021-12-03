Trending Tags

The List Of Best Employers In Greater Toronto Just Dropped & These 6 Are Hiring RN

Some companies will even help pay for some of your tuition fees!

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime, Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime

Are you looking for a job? The best employers for the Greater Toronto Area were just revealed for 2022, and it might be time to dust off and polish up the old resume.

Greater Toronto's Top Employers, an annual competition that recognizes the GTA's best workplaces, just unveiled its yearly list.

Winners of the competition are determined using the following eight criteria: work atmosphere, the workplace itself, benefits, time-off and vacation time, employee communications, training and skills development, performance management, and community involvement.

Some of these workplaces are also hiring new people to join their teams, and some offer perks that you won't want to pass up. Here are six job opportunities to apply to right now.

Holiday Seasonal Customer Service Representative

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Salary: $16.42/hr

Company: LCBO

Job Location: Several cities across Ontario are hiring for the holidays.

Who Should Apply: The LCBO raised millions for its COVID-19 Food Relief Fund and launched a gratitude campaign for managers so they can recognize their employees' incredible efforts throughout the pandemic. The company also has maternity and parental leave, which extends to fathers and adoptive parents, too.

A number of LCBO locations across the province are currently looking for seasonal employees to help out during the holiday season, and all you need is to be 18 or older and eligible to work in Canada, fully vaccinated, and be able to work busier shifts (which could mean working on Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve.)

Apply Here

Department Supervisor

Company: Home Depot Canada

Job Location: Hamilton, ON

Who Should Apply: Home Depot Canada was named as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2022 because it has established so many initiatives that give props to employees who are doing a job well done. The company also has a mental health strategy that focuses on workplace support, awareness, care, and access.

If you like to lead and can motivate a team (and have one-to-two years of experience), Home Depot in Hamilton is looking for a full-time department supervisor.

Apply Here

Brand Consultant, New Grad

Company: Canadian Tire

Job Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: Canadian Tire was chosen as a top employer for its $2,500-a-year coverage for stress and mental health concerns for employees (the company even broadened its list of practitioners covered by its plan to include psychotherapists, marriage and family therapists, and clinical counsellors). Canadian Tire also established a dedicated diversity, inclusion, and belonging team, and continues to focus on charitable efforts.

For those who just graduated (or are about to graduate soon), this position will let you work specifically with one of Canadian Tire's brands in Style, Cooking and Fixing businesses as well as help out with the creation and execution of various brand plans, too.

Apply Here

Pharmacy Assistant, Part-Time

Company: Loblaw Companies Limited

Job Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: Loblaw was chosen as a top workplace for its encouragement of employee development. The company offers tuition subsidies of $1,200 to $2,500 a year for employees to use on courses related and not directly related to their position. The company also offers employees various discounts and was recognized for its pandemic relief efforts.

In this job as a part-time pharmacy assistant, you will help with dispensing prescriptions and the delivery of pharmacy services.

Apply Here

Business Effectiveness Consultant

Company: CIBC

Job Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: CIBC was recognized as a top employer for its flexible paid sick day policies and paid personal days, so employees can take time off if something unexpected happens in their personal life as a result of the pandemic. The company also offers a compassionate leave top-up to workers who need to take care of a loved one (to 100% of your salary for up to eight weeks).

As a business consultant, your role will involve providing in-depth advice and consultation. Plus, you'll get to be in charge of your work schedule through a hybrid work model where you spend one to three days in the office and the rest working from home.

Apply Here

Produce Stocker

Company: Walmart Canada

Job Location: Burlington, ON

Who Should Apply: Walmart Canada offers employees tuition subsidies of up to $2,500 a year, and the company has maternity leave top-up payments up to 100% of an employee's salary for six weeks.

To apply as a produce stocker at Walmart, you'll need to be at least 16 years old. On the job, you'll be responsible for checking for expired products, making sure everything is fully stocked, and more.

Apply Here

