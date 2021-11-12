These 6 Ontario Companies Were Ranked Some Of The Best In Canada & Are Hiring RN
Some of these places also offer some serious work perks, too.
If you're looking for a job but want to ensure the next place you work at is a great place to be, then you're in luck. Canada just dropped its yearly list of the best employers across the country this year, and there are several Ontario companies that cracked the list.
Some of the top-rated Ontario companies are even hiring right now, and they offer some incredible work benefits that are seriously worth checking out.
Here are six of them that are looking for new hires.
Quality Technician
Salary: $19/hr
Company: Labatt Brewing Company Limited
Who Should Apply: Labatt was recognized as one of the best employers in the country because it gives some financial support to its employees to better their education. On top of this, workers stay on their health benefits program even when they retire (and there's no age limit either!) As a quality technician, you'll get to ensure that all of the beer and alcoholic bevvies are perfectly packed up before hitting the stores.
New Grad Manufacturing Team Supervisor
Company: PepsiCo Canada
Who Should Apply: This job posting is perfect for recent university grads looking to crack into the industry in a supervisor role (plus you'll get to work at a Frito Lay plant.) PepsiCo was named a top employer this year because it offers a vast array of mental health and wellness supports as well as many training initiatives to further your career at the company.
Smart Serve Certified Cashier
Company: Loblaw Companies Ltd.
Who Should Apply: Loblaw's was recognized as one of Canada's best employers because they offer its employees so many incredible discounts and services with their own optical, PC Mobile plans, various insurances from pet to auto, and over 800 various products and services through their perks program. If you're SmartServe certified, you can apply to be a part-time cashier at their Richmond Road location in Ottawa.
Risk Consulting, Data Analyst - New Graduate for Winter 2022
Company: KPMG
Who Should Apply: Recent grads from a computer or data science program will have the chance to work on some intense projects while working closely with some of KPMG's clients. One of the reasons why KPMG was recognized as one of the country's top employers was for its maternity leave that gives new moms 100% of their salary for 17 full weeks and up to a $20,000 adoption subsidy.
Branch Manager Trainee
Company: TD Bank Group
Who Should Apply: TD Bank was voted as one of the best bosses this year partly because they helped out their employees by starting extra financial payments for everyone who had to work early in the pandemic, plus additional paid days off and virtual health care services. As a Branch Manager trainee, you'll get to lead your team to better the overall customer experience for everyone who walks through the bank.
Lecturer/Assistant Professor - Academic General Internist
Salary: Estimated range between $200,000 - $250,000
Company: University of Toronto, St.George Campus, Temurty Faculty of Medicine
Who Should Apply: U of T was seen as one of the country's top bosses because they give three to four weeks paid vacation on top of five extra days off around the winter holidays (plus, they have a pretty sweet pension plan and health benefits.) This job is meant for those who currently hold an M.D., and have an interest in inpatient and outpatient general internal medicine.