These 6 Ontario Companies Were Ranked Some Of The Best In Canada & Are Hiring RN

Some of these places also offer some serious work perks, too.

Ferenz | Dreamstime, Zhi Qi | Dreamstime

If you're looking for a job but want to ensure the next place you work at is a great place to be, then you're in luck. Canada just dropped its yearly list of the best employers across the country this year, and there are several Ontario companies that cracked the list.

Some of the top-rated Ontario companies are even hiring right now, and they offer some incredible work benefits that are seriously worth checking out.

Here are six of them that are looking for new hires.

Quality Technician

Milkos | Dreamstime

Salary: $19/hr

Company: Labatt Brewing Company Limited

Who Should Apply: Labatt was recognized as one of the best employers in the country because it gives some financial support to its employees to better their education. On top of this, workers stay on their health benefits program even when they retire (and there's no age limit either!) As a quality technician, you'll get to ensure that all of the beer and alcoholic bevvies are perfectly packed up before hitting the stores.

Apply Here

New Grad Manufacturing Team Supervisor

Company: PepsiCo Canada

Who Should Apply: This job posting is perfect for recent university grads looking to crack into the industry in a supervisor role (plus you'll get to work at a Frito Lay plant.) PepsiCo was named a top employer this year because it offers a vast array of mental health and wellness supports as well as many training initiatives to further your career at the company.

Apply Here

Smart Serve Certified Cashier

Company: Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Who Should Apply: Loblaw's was recognized as one of Canada's best employers because they offer its employees so many incredible discounts and services with their own optical, PC Mobile plans, various insurances from pet to auto, and over 800 various products and services through their perks program. If you're SmartServe certified, you can apply to be a part-time cashier at their Richmond Road location in Ottawa.

Apply Here

Risk Consulting, Data Analyst - New Graduate for Winter 2022

Company: KPMG

Who Should Apply: Recent grads from a computer or data science program will have the chance to work on some intense projects while working closely with some of KPMG's clients. One of the reasons why KPMG was recognized as one of the country's top employers was for its maternity leave that gives new moms 100% of their salary for 17 full weeks and up to a $20,000 adoption subsidy.

Apply Here

Branch Manager Trainee

Company: TD Bank Group

Who Should Apply: TD Bank was voted as one of the best bosses this year partly because they helped out their employees by starting extra financial payments for everyone who had to work early in the pandemic, plus additional paid days off and virtual health care services. As a Branch Manager trainee, you'll get to lead your team to better the overall customer experience for everyone who walks through the bank.

Apply Here

Lecturer/Assistant Professor - Academic General Internist

Salary: Estimated range between $200,000 - $250,000

Company: University of Toronto, St.George Campus, Temurty Faculty of Medicine

Who Should Apply: U of T was seen as one of the country's top bosses because they give three to four weeks paid vacation on top of five extra days off around the winter holidays (plus, they have a pretty sweet pension plan and health benefits.) This job is meant for those who currently hold an M.D., and have an interest in inpatient and outpatient general internal medicine.

Apply Here

Canada's Top 100 Employers For 2022 Were Just Revealed & It's Time To Brush Up The Ol' Resume

From banks to breweries!

Jerry Coli | Dreamstime, @labattbrewhouse | Instagram

If you're sick of a job situation that feels like it belongs in Horrible Bosses, you can now check out Canada's best employers for 2022 and look at working somewhere different!

The annual list was published on Friday, November 12, featuring companies of all shapes and sizes from all across the country, from breweries to banks to book publishers!

Durham School Board Is Hiring Uncertified Teachers RN & You Don't Need A Full Degree

Schools are facing staffing shortages.

Google Maps

If you've always wanted to be a teacher but don't have your full degree, now is your time to shine.

The Durham District School Board is hiring uncertified teachers for the 2021 to 2022 school year to fill vacant supply teacher positions due to staff shortages.

Vancouver Police Is Hiring For A Bunch Of New Roles & You Don't Need Previous Experience

The salary starts at between $22-26/hr!

Courtesy of Vancouver Police Department

The Vancouver Police Department is hiring and you don't need previous experience to get the job.

Special Municipal Constables work in three positions — as jail guards, community safety personnel and in traffic authority — with the roles providing a step on the ladder for anyone considering a career in the police.

Blue Mountain Is Hiring For Hundreds Of Jobs & They All Pay Above Minimum Wage

Perks include free skiing and snowboarding. ❄️

Blue Mountain, @bluemtnresort | Instagram

Looking for a new job? Blue Mountain Resort, located in the Collingwood area, is currently hiring hundreds of positions, and they all pay above minimum wage.

Following the province's plan to increase the hourly minimum wage to $15, the resort has announced that all of its wages will start at $16.50 per hour.

