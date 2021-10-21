This Ontario Company Is Giving Employees With Bad Cramps Paid Period Days Off
Employees can take up to 12 days off each year!
Now, this is something that totally wouldn't cramp our styles. Diva Cup International, the brains behind DivaCup and an Ontario company based out of Kingston, have announced that they're giving their employees paid period leave.
"For too long, periods and menstruation have been stigmatized not only in life but in the workplace," Carinne Chambers-Saini, the CEO of the company, wrote in their social media announcements on October 12. "Many people who menstruate suffer through dysmenorrhea, PCOS, endometriosis and painful period cramps, and sickness just to "show up" at work."
Any and all employees who have periods will be able to take 12 paid period days off each year, on top of their existing sick and personal care days.
"We hope that this not only encourages our teammates to take care of themselves in the ways they need to and want to but also encourages other businesses to open up a conversation on menstruation in the workplace," Chambers-Saini added.
According to The Canadian Press, Toronto-based period cup brand Nixit Ltd. also gives their employees paid personal time for their menstrual health. Narcity reached out to Nixit Ltd. for comment but did not hear back before this article went to press.
Recently the Ontario government recognized the necessity of period products and is now supplying free pads (and eventually tampons) for junior high and high school students.