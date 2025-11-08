Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

This quaint lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto has picture-perfect streets and cozy little cafes

It's a magical spot for a day trip.

A street with historic buildings. Right: A person sitting in a cafe.

A small town in Ontario.

ChristianJeffs | Tripadvisor, @agirl.enroute | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

Quaint shops, storybook streets, and Hallmark-level cheer await in this small town near Toronto. Nestled on the shores of a shimmering lake, the destination is brimming with charm and is a magical spot for a day trip.

You can spend an afternoon popping into boutiques, sipping warm lattes in cozy cafes, wandering along riverside trails, and more at this spot.

Port Hope is an enchanting small town located just an hour away from Toronto on the shores of Lake Ontario.

According to Northumberland Tourism, it's "been called one of the cutest small towns in Ontario" and is home to the "best-preserved heritage main street" in the province.

The streets are lined with heritage buildings and historic charm, and you'll come across a mix of local boutiques and cafes, from independent bookstores to spots serving up sweet treats.

You can pop into spots like Dreamers Cafe, The Main, and Cafe Lviv for a warm drink and a bite to eat.


The Ganaraska Hiking Trail is perfect for recharging by the water. This beautiful trail runs alongside the Ganaraska River, offering picturesque views and peaceful scenery.

The town is extra magical during the holiday season, when the shops fill with glittering lights and the streets twinkle with Christmas magic.

You can enjoy several festive events, including a Santa Claus parade, Candlelight Festival, a gingerbread bakeoff, and wagon rides.

With small-town charm, lakeside views, and holiday magic, Port Hope is a beautiful spot to visit, just an hour away from Toronto.

Port Hope Tourism website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

