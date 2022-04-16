6 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That Pay Over $100,000
Parks Canada, CSIS, Health Canada and more are hiring!
There are government of Canada jobs available that offer yearly salaries ranging over $100,000 and some don't even require a lot of experience!
If you're looking for work and are thinking about jobs with the federal government, you can find a lot of open positions that are being hired for.
That includes opportunities with a different government departments and agencies including Parks Canada, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and Health Canada
It's important to note that the government of Canada still has a mandatory vaccination policy in place that requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status.
Accommodations can be made due to certified medical contraindications, religion or other prohibited grounds under the Canadian Human Rights Act though.
Here are six jobs with different federal government departments and agencies that are hiring and pay a salary that ranges over $100,000!
Intelligence Officer
Still thinking about an Intelligence Officer position at CSIS?\n\nLearn more about the position and apply here: http://ow.ly/yqoo50IFp9k\u00a0pic.twitter.com/c4AA1wX6is— CSIS Canada (@CSIS Canada) 1649446501
Salary: $65,460 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Someone with a completed undergraduate bachelor's degree who has an understanding of the CSIS mandate, threats as defined in the CSIS Act, priorities regarding the security of Canada, national and international current events, and an understanding of how they relate to the CSIS mandate.
Knowledge of a foreign language and experience with international travel are considered assets for the positions which are available in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Burnaby.
Human Resources Senior Advisor
Salary: $83,231 to $104,317
Company: Telefilm Canada
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a university degree in human resources management, industrial relations or any other related discipline along with experience in developing HR policies and implementing performance measures, coaching and support skills, and excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and French.
While this job is currently being worked remotely, the person who gets hired might need to work in Telefilm Canada's Montreal or Toronto office.
Translator-Reviser
We\u2019re honoured to be named a top diversity employer for 2022 and proud that the steps we take to be diverse, inclusive and equitable make us a leading central bank. To join our team, see our current job opportunities: http://ow.ly/QCLq50IcPsU\u00a0pic.twitter.com/637junFdeV— Bank of Canada (@Bank of Canada) 1646749805
Salary: $86,780 to $108,465
Company: Bank of Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who is bilingual in French and English, and has a strong knowledge of desktop applications, commonly-used translation databases and computer-assisted translation tools.
A bachelor's or master's degree in translation from English to French and a minimum of seven years of experience as a translator, including three years as a "Translator-Reviser," or an equivalent combination of education and experience is required.
IT Team Leader
With the change in seasons, you may be looking for a change in your work life. Good thing we\u2019re hiring across the country!\n\nCheck it out http://ow.ly/kpnV50IroYF\u00a0\n\n#GCJobspic.twitter.com/nP0wd4QBYY— Fisheries and Oceans (@Fisheries and Oceans) 1648144820
Salary: $88,683 to $110,182
Company: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a two-year program from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position.
Also, a minimum of three years of experience working as an IM/IT professional and working with clients in the analysis and documentation of requirements for IM/IT projects is required along with experience in leading an IM/IT project or being responsible for a key deliverable throughout a project.
There are positions available in B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.
Manager
Salary: $100,531 to $114,948
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: For the positions in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, applicants must have graduated with a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a specialization in business administration, marketing, recreation, leisure studies, museum studies, tourism or another discipline relevant to the position.
Other requirements include experience developing and implementing strategies, programs, policies and standards, managing and collaborating with multidisciplinary internal and external groups, managing human and financial resources, and providing strategic advice, analysis and recommendations to senior management.
Regional Regulatory Affairs Specialist
Salary: $93,435 to $112,829
Company: Health Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in health sciences, pharmacology, microbiology, biochemistry or another specialty related to the position.
Recent experience working as a healthcare professional in a practical setting or working in a field related to pharmacovigilance is required.
