6 Government Of Canada Jobs Available Right Now That Pay Over $100,000

Parks Canada, CSIS, Health Canada and more are hiring!

​Telefilm Canada employees. Right: Health Canada office sign.

There are government of Canada jobs available that offer yearly salaries ranging over $100,000 and some don't even require a lot of experience!

If you're looking for work and are thinking about jobs with the federal government, you can find a lot of open positions that are being hired for.

That includes opportunities with a different government departments and agencies including Parks Canada, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and Health Canada

It's important to note that the government of Canada still has a mandatory vaccination policy in place that requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status.

Accommodations can be made due to certified medical contraindications, religion or other prohibited grounds under the Canadian Human Rights Act though.

Here are six jobs with different federal government departments and agencies that are hiring and pay a salary that ranges over $100,000!

Intelligence Officer

Salary: $65,460 to $102,250

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Who Should Apply: Someone with a completed undergraduate bachelor's degree who has an understanding of the CSIS mandate, threats as defined in the CSIS Act, priorities regarding the security of Canada, national and international current events, and an understanding of how they relate to the CSIS mandate.

Knowledge of a foreign language and experience with international travel are considered assets for the positions which are available in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Burnaby.

Apply Here

Human Resources Senior Advisor

Salary: $83,231 to $104,317

Company: Telefilm Canada

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a university degree in human resources management, industrial relations or any other related discipline along with experience in developing HR policies and implementing performance measures, coaching and support skills, and excellent written and verbal communication skills in English and French.

While this job is currently being worked remotely, the person who gets hired might need to work in Telefilm Canada's Montreal or Toronto office.

Apply Here

Translator-Reviser

Salary: $86,780 to $108,465

Company: Bank of Canada

Who Should Apply: Someone who is bilingual in French and English, and has a strong knowledge of desktop applications, commonly-used translation databases and computer-assisted translation tools.

A bachelor's or master's degree in translation from English to French and a minimum of seven years of experience as a translator, including three years as a "Translator-Reviser," or an equivalent combination of education and experience is required.

Apply Here

IT Team Leader

Salary: $88,683 to $110,182

Company: Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a two-year program from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position.

Also, a minimum of three years of experience working as an IM/IT professional and working with clients in the analysis and documentation of requirements for IM/IT projects is required along with experience in leading an IM/IT project or being responsible for a key deliverable throughout a project.

There are positions available in B.C., Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland & Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.

Apply Here

Manager

Salary: $100,531 to $114,948

Company: Parks Canada

Who Should Apply: For the positions in Alberta, B.C., Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec, applicants must have graduated with a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a specialization in business administration, marketing, recreation, leisure studies, museum studies, tourism or another discipline relevant to the position.

Other requirements include experience developing and implementing strategies, programs, policies and standards, managing and collaborating with multidisciplinary internal and external groups, managing human and financial resources, and providing strategic advice, analysis and recommendations to senior management.

Apply Here

Regional Regulatory Affairs Specialist

Salary: $93,435 to $112,829

Company: Health Canada

Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in health sciences, pharmacology, microbiology, biochemistry or another specialty related to the position.

Recent experience working as a healthcare professional in a practical setting or working in a field related to pharmacovigilance is required.

Apply Here

