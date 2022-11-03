4 Canadian Companies That Are Hiring New Graduates & Pay Up To $90K A Year
Calling all new grads!
If you've just graduated from college or university and are looking for Ontario jobs in the fields of communications, government policy, or natural gas, you've come to the right place.
A bunch of organizations, one of which was named among Canada's best employers by Forbes, have vacant positions that new graduates, including international students, can apply to.
So whether you're looking for jobs in Toronto or even across southern Ontario, here are some openings for new grads you could apply for.
Town of Caledon
Salary: $22.09 per hour
Location: Caledon, ON
Position: Corporate Strategy Intern
Deadline to Apply: November 7
Who Should Apply: The town of Caledon is looking for current post-secondary students or new grads from programs related to government relations, public policy, public administration (or similar) to fill this role.
Those with an interest in working with the government and have an interest in political policy will fit this position.
Government of Canada
Parliament Library in Ottawa.
Salary: $74,900 to $96,600
Location: Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal
Position: Various
Deadline to Apply: November 9
Who Should Apply: The government of Canada is looking for people with a degree in a field like business, accounting, finance, economics, actuarial, risk management, or a combination of similar professional experience and education, to fill various positions at the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, Canada.
Work experience in the Canadian financial environment is required, but that can include internships and co-op programs.
National Communications Officer
Salary: $50,000 - $55,000
Location: Toronto, ON
Company: Canadian Mental Health Association
Deadline to Apply: November 11
Who Should Apply: Named one of Canada's best employers, the CMHA is accepting applications from professionals in an early career stage. They're looking for someone with a college or university degree in business, public relations, communications, journalism, mental health promotion or anything similar.
Experience in mental health, public health, and population health non-profit is an asset.
Enbridge Inc
Salary: $31.90 - $41.39 per hour
Location: Simcoe, ON
Position: Utility Services Rep
Who Should Apply: Enbridge is looking for people who have completed at least Grade 12 or the equivalent of it, and who have an interest in the natural gas sector.
Applicants will need to have the ability to get and maintain a Pipeline Inspector and Gas Utility Technician Certificate within a certain timeframe.
Enbridge Inc
Salary: $30.47 - $36.56 per hour
Location: North York, ON
Position: Workload Coordinator
Who Should Apply: If you like to work in operations, this role might be for you. This company is looking for someone to take on tasks like coordinating emergency situations, monitoring workflow, and issuing work to field technicians.