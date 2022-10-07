Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7 Bilingual Jobs Available In Canada Right Now & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K

Parlez-vous français?

The Canada Revenue Agency. Right: The Royal Canadian Mint.

As we all know, Canada has two official languages – French and English – and that means there are always loads of jobs for bilingual people in Canada.

Having the ability to speak both English and French can give you a major advantage in your job search, especially when applying for government or other Canada-wide jobs. It also means you're likely to be paid more money!

So, if you parle le français as well as you do English, here are some stellar jobs to consider.

Bilingual Senior Specialist

Salary: $94,388 to $141,583

Company: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Who Should Apply: This is the perfect job for anyone with ample experience in the world of housing policy – around 7 years to be exact.

Not only is strong written and oral English and French a requirement, the posting also says a good understanding of Indigenous people's history and reconciliation as well as First Nations, Metis and Inuit housing conditions is important for the role.

An undergraduate degree in public policy, social sciences or a related discipline is needed and a master's degree would be considered an asset.

Apply Here.

Bilingual Human Resources Coordinator

Salary: $50,821 to $60,130

Company: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Who Should Apply: In this job, you'll be helping out with staffing and various HR jobs in Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Apart from being fluent in English and French, you will need to have some experience in clerical work and client-focused jobs as well.

However, no schooling is required beyond a high school diploma for this role.

Apply Here

Bilingual Administrative Coordinator

Salary: $43,345 to $66,738

Company: Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

Who Should Apply: The minimum requirement for this position is a high school diploma. This job will have you proofreading, answering inquiries, updating calendars, coordinating events, arranging travel and much more.

So, as long as you know a bit about office admin and related tasks and can speak both French and English, this would be a great job for you.

Apply Here

Bilingual Call Centre Agent

Salary: $52,954 to $58,453

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: This is a great job for anyone who has a high school diploma and is alright with working with a phone headset and computer screen all day.

For this job, you'll be answering calls for the CRA.

Suitable candidates should have about 6 months of customer or client service experience in the last three years.

Apply Here

Bilingual Analyst and Compliance Officer

Salary: $71,599 to $77,368

Company: Transport Canada - Aviation Security

Who Should Apply: Anyone who enjoys research, analyzing complex information and preparing reports.

You'll also be ensuring that air carriers are complying with aviation security requirements and more.

If you're interested in applying, it definitely helps if you work effectively with others in a fast-packed environment.

You would also need to have a high school diploma or some combination of training, experience and education, apart from being fluent in French and English.

Apply Here

Senior Manager, Organizational Change Management

Salary: $103,200 to $129,000

Company: Royal Canadian Mint

Who Should Apply: This is where the big bucks get involved.

The Royal Canadian Mint is looking for someone who can "design, plan, coordinate, and lead the organizational change management strategy."

This posting says that applicants must have an education in business, public administration, communications or something similar as well as about 10 years of experience in related business.

You also need to be certified in Change Management methodology.

While requiring a bit of experience and education, this is a great job for anyone in the field who speaks both of Canada's official languages.

Apply Here

Executive Producer, Dance

Salary: $113,600 to $181,500

Company: National Arts Centre Corporation

Who Should Apply: And, finally, something for the creative folks out there!

Canada's National Arts Centre is on the lookout for an executive producer who can step up when it comes to developing, organizing, directing, and supervising a range of dance programs, within corporate objectives.

The right candidate would be be developing the budget of the dance program while curating an annual roster of "dance activity."

They would also be an advocate for dance in Canada. So, if you want this job, you better know your jitterbug from your waltz.

And, of course, being bilingual is an asset when applying for this position.

Apply Here

