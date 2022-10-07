7 Bilingual Jobs Available In Canada Right Now & Some Of Them Pay Over $100K
Parlez-vous français?
As we all know, Canada has two official languages – French and English – and that means there are always loads of jobs for bilingual people in Canada.
Having the ability to speak both English and French can give you a major advantage in your job search, especially when applying for government or other Canada-wide jobs. It also means you're likely to be paid more money!
So, if you parle le français as well as you do English, here are some stellar jobs to consider.
Bilingual Senior Specialist
Salary: $94,388 to $141,583
Company: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Who Should Apply: This is the perfect job for anyone with ample experience in the world of housing policy – around 7 years to be exact.
Not only is strong written and oral English and French a requirement, the posting also says a good understanding of Indigenous people's history and reconciliation as well as First Nations, Metis and Inuit housing conditions is important for the role.
An undergraduate degree in public policy, social sciences or a related discipline is needed and a master's degree would be considered an asset.
Bilingual Human Resources Coordinator
Salary: $50,821 to $60,130
Company: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
Who Should Apply: In this job, you'll be helping out with staffing and various HR jobs in Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada. Apart from being fluent in English and French, you will need to have some experience in clerical work and client-focused jobs as well.
However, no schooling is required beyond a high school diploma for this role.
Bilingual Administrative Coordinator
Salary: $43,345 to $66,738
Company: Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission
Who Should Apply: The minimum requirement for this position is a high school diploma. This job will have you proofreading, answering inquiries, updating calendars, coordinating events, arranging travel and much more.
So, as long as you know a bit about office admin and related tasks and can speak both French and English, this would be a great job for you.
Bilingual Call Centre Agent
Salary: $52,954 to $58,453
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: This is a great job for anyone who has a high school diploma and is alright with working with a phone headset and computer screen all day.
For this job, you'll be answering calls for the CRA.
Suitable candidates should have about 6 months of customer or client service experience in the last three years.
Bilingual Analyst and Compliance Officer
Salary: $71,599 to $77,368
Company: Transport Canada - Aviation Security
Who Should Apply: Anyone who enjoys research, analyzing complex information and preparing reports.
You'll also be ensuring that air carriers are complying with aviation security requirements and more.
If you're interested in applying, it definitely helps if you work effectively with others in a fast-packed environment.
You would also need to have a high school diploma or some combination of training, experience and education, apart from being fluent in French and English.
Senior Manager, Organizational Change Management
Salary: $103,200 to $129,000
Company: Royal Canadian Mint
Who Should Apply: This is where the big bucks get involved.
The Royal Canadian Mint is looking for someone who can "design, plan, coordinate, and lead the organizational change management strategy."
This posting says that applicants must have an education in business, public administration, communications or something similar as well as about 10 years of experience in related business.
You also need to be certified in Change Management methodology.
While requiring a bit of experience and education, this is a great job for anyone in the field who speaks both of Canada's official languages.
Executive Producer, Dance
Salary: $113,600 to $181,500
Company: National Arts Centre Corporation
Who Should Apply: And, finally, something for the creative folks out there!
Canada's National Arts Centre is on the lookout for an executive producer who can step up when it comes to developing, organizing, directing, and supervising a range of dance programs, within corporate objectives.
The right candidate would be be developing the budget of the dance program while curating an annual roster of "dance activity."
They would also be an advocate for dance in Canada. So, if you want this job, you better know your jitterbug from your waltz.
And, of course, being bilingual is an asset when applying for this position.