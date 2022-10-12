The World's Best Employers Were Just Revealed & These Canadian Companies Made The Cut
Want to work with the best?
If you've always wanted to work for one of the very best companies in the world, here's your chance.
On October 11, Forbes published its annual World's Best Employers list and several Canadian companies have actually made the cut.
To compile this information, Forbes used the help of market research company Statista, which surveyed 150,000 workers from 57 countries working in multinational companies.
Some of the parameters used to judge the organizations were corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility.
Participants were also asked to rate whether they were willing to recommend their employer to friends and families, and to evaluate other companies in the industry that stood out (positively or negatively).
Using these factors, Forbes compiled a list of the top 800 employers globally.
What are the best Canadian companies to work for?
Of the top 100 companies in the list, two Canadian organizations made the cut.
Shopify was the top-ranked Canadian company on the list, taking the 56th position. The Ottawa-headquartered company has about 10,000 employees and is clearly doing something right.
The next Canadian company to make the list was TD Bank, in the 65th position.
Beyond this, several other Canadian companies were listed among the top 800.
This includes:
- Air Canada (162)
- Scotiabank (193)
- Desjardins Group (209)
- Suncor Energy (212)
- Telus (249)
- Manulife (255)
- McCain Food (279)
- National Bank of Canada (283)
- BMO (376)
- Canadian Natural Resources (377)
- Sun Life Financial (379)
- OpenText (388)
- Fortis (417)
- Intact Financial (443)
- CIBC (456)
- Great West Life Assurance Company (461)
- Lululemon Athletica (505)
- Canadian Tire (518)
- Brookfield Asset Management (645)
- RBC (660)
- BRP (667)
- Constellation Software (680)
- Magna International (731)
When it comes to international companies, Samsung Group took the coveted number one position globally, followed by Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Apple respecitvely.
So, there you have it. If you've always wanted to work with a top company, now you know where to go.
And, if you're polishing up your resume, you can also send it to these big companies that are currently hiring in Canada. They have some great benefits, too!
