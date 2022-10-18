This Company Founded In BC Made The List Of The 'World's Best Employers' & They're Hiring
Want to work for the best in the world?
One of the best employers in the entire world is a company that was founded in Vancouver — Lululemon!
The annual World's Best Employers list was just recently released by Forbes on October 11 and they narrowed it down to a ranking of 800 different employers globally.
Lululemon Athletica has a grand total of 16,530 employees and they came in at number 505 out of 800 on the list.
Forbes gathered its data by surveying 150,000 workers from 57 different companies worldwide.
Gender equality, social responsibility, corporate impact and image and talent development were some of the different factors that determined the list.
Plus, "survey participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family," according to Forbes.
"They were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively," it added.
Not only did this Vancouver-born company make the cut, but quite a few other Canadian-born companies also did as well.
Shopify took the gold for Canadian companies and was the highest-ranked Canadian business on the list, taking 56th place.
Outside of Canada, coming in the first place, out of all the best employers in the world, the Samsung Group took the win. Microsoft, IBM, Alphabet and Apple ranked closely after.
So, if you've been looking for a new job in Vancouver, you might just want to consider working for this B.C.-founded company that is ranked amongst the best employers in the whole wide world.
There are a few roles that Lululemon is hiring for in B.C. right now.
Associate Planner
Lululemon is looking for an associate planner to help ensure the financial success of the company. This gig will allow you to help manage and create financial reporting tools.
A college degree and at least two years of data analysis experience are required.
Benefits Coordinator
If organizing all those sweet Lululemon benefits sounds like a dream, this role might just interest you.
The company is looking for someone to help coordinate and organize its benefit programs, which includes: health plans, leaves, accommodations, retirement programs, and wellness programs.
The ideal candidate "integrates fun and joy as a way of being and working, aka doesn’t take themselves too seriously." said the job posting.
Plus, some previous human resources experience is required.
Brand Marketing Manager
This is a 12-month contract with Lululemon. They are looking for someone to help lead the development of marketing programs and campaigns.
A degree in business or marketing as well as some previous work experience is required to land this gig.