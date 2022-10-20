Canada's Best Part-Time Jobs For Students Were Ranked & You Can Make Up To $31 An Hour
Want to bring in the big bucks?
If you're a student in Canada, you probably know the pain of balancing studies and a part-time job amidst the rising cost of living.
To make your life a little easier, Narcity spoke to the pros at Indeed.ca to find out the best paid part-time jobs for students in Canada.
Many of these pay pretty well —some even go up to $31 an hour — and they also provide some great hands-on experience.
Considering Canada recently changed its work rules to allow international students to work more than 20 hours a week, these roles are also great options for newcomers to the country, too.
What are the best part-time jobs for students in Canada?
At the top of Indeed's list are tutors, who make on average as much as $31 per hour. So, if you're good at English or math, this could be a good option for you.
Next up are graphic designers, admin assistants and caregivers, who Indeed says can make as much as $22.
Research assistants can also rake in some big bucks, taking in $20 per hour. And, if you prefer doing your "research" on social media platforms, social media managers can earn as much as $20 per hour.
If you're an animal lover, you could take in as much as $19 per hour as a dog walker.
Meanwhile, photographers and lifeguards can take home $19 per hour, and those are cool jobs to have if you're passionate about the line of work.
For those who prefer desk jobs, receptionists can earn $18 an hour, as can nannies and package handlers.
Another great part time job option for animal lovers is becoming an animal care attendant with a $17 per hour rate.
On the lower end of this list are baristas who can get $16 per hour, and cashiers, who can get $15 per hour.
According to Madalina Secareanu, Career Expert at Indeed, when looking at part-time jobs, it's also important for students to choose the right field or industry and consider factors like job location and flexibility in work hours, as well as opportunities for skill development.
And, if you're looking for something more full-time, there are quite a few opportunities in Canada for people with minimal experience too.
Happy job hunting, folks!
