These Are Some Of The Highest Paying Jobs In Canada For 2022 & Salaries Are As High As $350K
You can get some of these roles with just a bachelor's degree!
Ever wondered what the top-paying jobs in Canada are? Well, the positions with the highest salaries have been revealed, and some of them may actually surprise you.
Indeed recently shared 15 of the highest paying jobs in Canada, and the positions cover several different fields.
According to Indeed, one of the highest-paying jobs in the country is an anesthesiologist, with a national average salary of $358,908 per year.
These medical specialists perform delicate pain-control treatments before, during and after a medical procedure. The position does require rigorous training, as well as medical school and a residency, but it looks like the pay may be worth it.
Many of the other highest paying jobs in Canada are positions in the medical field, including cardiologists, with a national average salary of $280,591 per year, psychiatrists ($298,065 per year), physicians ($254,847 per year) and surgeons, with an average salary of $276,646 per year.
Pharmacists are also listed as one of the highest-paying positions in the country, with a national average salary of $105,088 per year.
According to Indeed, a university degree in pharmacy is required for this job, and pharmacists also undergo formal training with another pharmacist.
They also need to apply for licensure with their province or territory's regulatory board before they can legally begin working.
For jobs not in the medical field, software architects are also listed as one of the highest-paying roles in Canada.
A software architect is responsible for designing elements of a software program, and the position may involve writing sections of code, and quality assurance testing segments of code in a product.
Working as a software architect doesn't require nearly as much education as any of the aforementioned medical positions — Indeed notes that a bachelor's degree isn't even always required, but it can make a person stand out as a candidate.
Other non-medical positions on the list include corporate controllers, who perform accounting functions for a company and are responsible for things like budgeting and invoicing, and data scientists, who analyze digital data and use this information to "help organizations make educated and thoughtful decisions to help with business growth."
These positions can both be obtained with a bachelor's degree, according to Indeed, with corporate controllers and data scientists having national average salaries of $103,056 and $84,630 per year, respectively.
What are the highest paying jobs in Canada?
Here are 15 of the highest-paying jobs in the country according to Indeed, along with their national average salaries:
- Cardiologist - $280,591 per year
- Anesthesiologist - $358,908 per year
- Psychiatrist - $298,065 per year
- Physician - $254,847 per year
- Surgeon - $279,646 per year
- Orthodontist - $209,373 per year
- Chief Marketing Officer - $109,196 per year
- Vice President - $135,578 per year
- Software Engineering Manager - $143,044 per year
- Director of Information Technology - $117,890 per year
- Software Architect - $109,021 per year
- Enterprise Architect - $110,083 per year
- Pharmacist - $105,088 per year
- Corporate Controller - $103,056 per year
- Data Scientist - $84,630 per year