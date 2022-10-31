Morning Brief: Revoking Citizenship, Toronto's Best Mexican Food & More
9 things you need to know for Monday, October 31.
Welcome back — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: Most of us are already well aware that the best way to modify your meal at Tim Hortons is to stand up, walk outside and find somewhere else to eat entirely. The next best hacks for improving your Timmies lunch — like grilling your honey dip donut — can be found right here.
In Case You Missed It
1. Did You Know Canadian Citizenship Can Be Revoked? Here's How
Since the Canadian Citizenship Act came into effect in 1947, the country has reserved the right to revoke someone's citizenship. Janice Rodrigues spoke with the office of the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to learn more about the issue. While such action is rare, any manner of deception discovered on one's application — like lying about marital status — can be cause for revocation. What happens if your citizenship is actually revoked? Read the full piece to find out.
2. Canada's Recession Could Hit Sooner Than Previously Predicted
All signs are currently pointing toward Canada entering a recession in early 2023, according to a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada. A perfect storm of a coast-to-coast real estate slowdown mixed with rising interest rates and falling employment numbers points to the possibility of economic calamity as Canada seeks to drive its rate of inflation back down to a more manageable 2%. MTL Blog's Sofia Misenheimer walks us through the latest data and explains what a recession would mean for the average Canadian.
- Context: After a series of interest rate hikes this year, the Bank of Canada's overnight rate currently sits at 3.75% — and will likely continue to rise, putting further pressure on Canadians' big-ticket borrowing (think mortgages).
3. When It Comes To Compensation, Anesthesiologists Must Feel Fantastic
Thinking about switching up careers? You could apparently do a lot worse than finding a job as a medical specialist. According to Katherine Caspersz, Indeed released its list of Canada's top-paying jobs for 2022, with anesthesiologists apparently leading the pack by earning nearly $359K per year. Cardiologists, surgeons, orthodontists and psychiatrists all made the list, too, in addition to a number of business and tech roles. Did your career crack the list?
- My Take: One imagines that newsletter writers probably finished just outside the top 15.
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of the Canada Morning Briefright here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
What Else You Need To Know Today
💳 FLIGHT PLAN
Are you aware of all of your credit cards' travel-related perks? Helena Hanson breaks down six common Canadian credit cards that boast great benefits, like airport lounge access, free checked baggage, flight delay insurance coverage and more.
🌮 TACO 'BOUT IT
With the unveiling of Toronto's first-ever Michelin Guide in September, the venerable tire manufacturers effectively picked the city's best Mexican restaurants. Led by Quetzel, the only Mexican restaurant to receive a Michelin Star in the inaugural guide, these five local joints feature rich character, fresh flavour and plenty of spice. Madeline Forsyth has the full list here.
✈️ COAST TO COAST
Narcity's B.C. boss Morgan Leet only moved to the province a year ago, giving up an east coast life in New Brunswick for the adventure of the west. However, there's plenty of Maritime staples that she simply can't find on the west coast — like true donair sauce and something called garlic fingers. Here's what else Morgan misses from back home.
🥋 KARATE KIDS
Good news, everyone: karate matches are once again legal in Quebec. Wait... pourquoi? As Thomas MacDonald reports, the province recently closed a loophole created when the International Olympic Committee elected to remove the discipline from the 2024 Olympic programme. Confused? Get the details right here.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Willow Smith turns 22 years old today. Stop, collaborate and listen as Vanilla Ice celebrates his 55th birthday. Beastie Boys co-founder Ad-Rock is 56. Highly respected thespian Rob Schneider is 59. Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson is 61. John Candy would have turned 72 today. Legendary newsman Dan Rather is 91.
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — the newsletter that's also no longer banned under Quebec's criminal code.
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let me know at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great day and I will see you back here tomorrow!