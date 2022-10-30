6 Things From Canada's East Coast That I Desperately Miss After Moving To The West Coast
So long garlic fingers! 💔
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving from the East Coast of Canada to the West Coast came with a whole lot of adjustments. Despite being in the same country, B.C. lacks some of my favourite things, and since moving I desperately am missing them — especially the garlic fingers with donair sauce.
People might even be surprised to know that there's a handful of things that basically don't exist outside of the East Coast of Canada.
I moved to B.C. from New Brunswick a year ago and discovered that the list of things I miss was longer than expected. Now every time I go to visit my family in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or Newfoundland I try to pack all of these into a short trip.
For anyone out there thinking that Little Caesar's "Crazy Bread" is an alternative for garlic fingers, it's not the same! Too many West Coasters have tried, and failed, to convince me otherwise.
Here are six things that you'll only truly find on Canada's East Coast, and I miss every day.
Maritime music
There is nothing like a good old Maritime tune. Whenever I'm homesick I put on a Great Big Sea song, or pump The Rankin Family.
I've tried to get my friends out here to appreciate it, but it just doesn't hit the same on the West Coast
Garlic fingers
I learned that these were only an Atlantic Canadian thing when I went to university in Ontario and was seriously disappointed one Friday night.
Garlic fingers are these delicious cheesy creations that are a must-order with any pizza take-out.
Donair Sauce
This special creation is a mixture of sweetened condensed milk, vinegar, and garlic. I know, that sounds disgusting, but it's honestly amazing.
Especially with some garlic fingers.
Of course, it's also the sauce on donairs.
East Coast pubs
There are pubs here, but it's definitely more of a club scene overall. It's tough to re-create a Maritime pub outside of Atlantic Canada. The people, music, and atmosphere all blend together to create this friendly vibe.
Maritimers
I might miss the people the most. Maritimers take Canadian friendliness to a new level. I miss saying hello to people on the street when I walk by, and the chatty cashiers at the grocery store.
Of course, my family is the people I miss the most.
The way people talk
Whenever I go home, I'm reminded of the unique way East Coasters speak. There are random slang words, plus an accent that varies depending on the community.
Whenever I hear it, it makes me feel at home.