Ontarians Who Moved To Alberta Dished Advice & People 'Have No Regrets' About Leaving Toronto
Alberta is still calling, apparently.
Someone living in Toronto is calling it quits on Ontario life and making the move to Calgary, Alberta but first, they turned to a Canadian Reddit page to get some advice.
Redditors who made the move across Canada said they have "no regrets," even though the western city is way different.
Since the Alberta is Calling campaign was launched, people have been debating life in the two provinces. With many Ontarians considering making the move out west, any and all advice is needed.
While big things like the cost of living tip the scale, little things like lake access is a high priority for some.
The Reddit poster said they're "taking a leap of faith and heading west" but asked anyone who has made the move to give them "the Coles Notes for dummies on where to start."
"I need all the help anyone can offer. This a whole new Pandora's box I'm about to open and I'm already feeling overwhelmed," they added.
Luckily, lots of people have already made the move from Toronto to Calgary, so there were loads of perspectives.
Some people highlighted the differences between the two cities. One Redditor described it as, "the Toronto life is meet up with three friends for dinner and all four of you live within walking distance of a great restaurant or two. The Calgary life is three friends drive over and you have a great barbecue in the back yard because you can actually afford a yard with trees and a landscaped patio now."
The same person said "Calgary gets a proper winter but the coldest I’ve ever been in my life was Toronto in the cold snap of 2015, with the humidity coming off the lake like a freight train and ploughing through. My Alberta winter coat was not sufficient for that."
They also added that Calgary also gets lots of breaks of dryer and warmer weather in winter.
If you're into outdoor activities though, one city has the upper hand.
Another said that they have "no regrets" about leaving Toronto.
"I miss Toronto but it's only a three-hour flight to go back. Toronto is amazing and in my opinion, no other city in Canada can beat it. However, most of your time is spent inside, a house or an apartment, and in that aspect who cares where you are? It's cheaper here housing-wise, and the people are crazy nice," they added.
On the opposite side, one person said they "prefer Ontario because there are hardly any trees and lakes in Alberta."
"We had to drive over an hour to go swimming at a beach. Not a huge deal but I'm used to my hometown with two large lakes within five to 10 minutes of anywhere in town, and a bunch of smaller lakes in between," they added.
The thread couldn't be about moving to Alberta without referencing the recent campaign, aimed at getting people from Toronto and Vancouver to move there.
You have to also think about logistics too though, if you're making the move. People in the thread recommended selling a lot of stuff before moving and renting a UHaul trailer instead of shipping things.
So what will it be, easy lake access or cheap housing for you?