I Moved To BC A Year Ago & Here Are The Things I Wish I Knew Before Coming
Here's what living in the province is really like!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving across Canada is not easy, but it's super common for people from Ontario or the East Coast to pack up their bags and head West.
When I moved to B.C. from the East Coast last year, I was filled with unanswered questions about what living in B.C. was actually like. I kind of chose to move to Vancouver on a whim, based purely on a desire for change.
Now with a year under my belt, I can reflect on all of the many things I wish I had known before making the move across Canada. Here are all the answers to the questions I had before jumping on the plane!
Is BC a good place to move to?
People doubt B.C. because of the prices, but honestly is it an amazing place to move to. There is so much to explore, you'll be entertained the first full year you live here, at the very least.
There are also a ton of people who move out here, so you can meet a lot of people that you can connect with.
It's also one of the most beautiful spots to live in, with mountains and ocean as your daily backdrop.
Where is the nicest place to live in BC?
I kind of just jumped on Vancouver because it was the city name I recognized. Now that I've explored, I see that there are so many nice spots to live in B.C.
If you love city life, definitely opt for Vancouver. Be prepared for the steep prices though!
If you're a skier, head to Whistler. Or even better, set down roots in Squamish to save a little money but still be close to the mountain.
People who aren't hyped about the mountains but love the ocean could settle down on Vancouver Island. Victoria is a beautiful city to live in, close to tons of small towns.
What do I need to do before moving to BC?
Before you move, get all your stuff sorted out. That means looking into how to change your license over, secure housing, and get a job if you don't have one there.
Don't just show up and see what happens! The province is pricey to live in, and you won't want to focus on logistics while you're trying to get settled.
How much does it cost to live in BC?
It really depends on where you live in B.C., but the cost of living can get expensive. In Vancouver, I paid about $2,500 for a two-bedroom, furnished, basement apartment.
You can move to less costly areas, but overall living here will cost you.
Where is the best weather in BC?
Vancouver doesn't get much snow, but it does get lots of rain. People warned me about this and I thought "no big deal, I'll get a new raincoat." Trust me though, it's worse than you think.
Victoria apparently gets less rain, and the summers there are as nice as in the Lower Mainland.
Overall though, the lack of snow in some parts of B.C. is a huge plus.
Is BC better than Alberta?
In my opinion, B.C. is way better than Alberta. In B.C. you have the ocean, accessibility to the U.S., and milder weather. It wasn't hard to decide which Western Canadian province to move to.