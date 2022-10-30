I've Visited Almost Every Part of BC & Travellers Are Missing Out On These Hidden Gems
There's more to B.C. than just Vancouver!
There are a ton of really great hidden gems in B.C. outside of the Lower Mainland — all you have to do is find them!
As someone born and raised in the province, to a family that truly loved travelling it, I've been to nearly every single one of its nooks and crannies and know a bunch of the best places in B.C. that are off the beaten path.
From Vancouver Island and East Kootenays to the South Okanagan, Northern B.C. and beyond, there are plenty of unique places in B.C. that aren't just Vancouver, Victoria and Whistler!
So, from my experience, here are some of the top cities that anyone visiting the region should add to their itinerary.
Nelson
Love a small town with a big and unique culture? Nelson is the place for you.
Nestled in the mountains, this city boasts not only proximity to nature but a vibrant and bustling bohemian culture with a big emphasis on supporting local, eating organic and just straight-up chilling.
Imagine Portland but in the mountains and you have an idea what Nelson is like.
Prince Rupert
Heading more north, this small coastal city is incredibly beautiful.
While not the biggest and definitely a bit remote, Prince Rupert is a hub of fishing and shipping on the province's Northern Coast, so it has a deep maritime vibe.
It's the perfect place to hop on a boat, enjoy some ocean views and explore the coast of the province.
Just be sure to bring a rain jacket, as this is also one of the wettest cities in the country!
Penticton
Not as big as Kelowna and not as touristy as Osoyoos, this town in the Okanagan has easy access to both Skaha and Okanagan Lakes on either side of it.
The downtown area is very cute, and it also has gorgeous rolling hills that act as a great base camp for all of your summer, (or even winter) activities.
Oh, and most importantly, it's in the heart of the province's wine country!
Kimberley
Speaking of winter activities! If you're tired of the crowds at Whistler, I would recommend checking out the much smaller city of Kimberley near the B.C.-Alberta border.
It has a great ski hill for all of your alpine needs, as well as a Bavarian-inspired downtown area. Yes, you read that right, their entire business core is designed to look like a German village.
Whistler would never!
Revelstoke
Again, a more ski-orientated town, but it's hard to find a more picturesque place.
When you're in the city's downtown, you'll be surrounded by gorgeous views of snow-capped mountains.
Of course, you're close to some great outdoor recreational activities too.
And just a little bit down the road is the Enderby Drive-In movie theatre, as well as the very wild and interesting Enchanted Forest.
Duncan
Moving onto Vancouver Island, the town of Duncan is a classic spot for that much-talked-about Island vibe.
It's the kind of place where you can find people who live on their sailboats in the nearby Cowichan Bay, where you can kayak in the ocean next to jellyfish and sea otters, and catch crab and eat it for lunch.
Name a better vibe – you simply can't.
The Gulf Islands
It's basically impossible to pick just one!
From the super relaxed vibes of Galiano Island, to the more hustling and bustling communities of Salt Spring Island, to the remote, chill vibes of Pender, if you live near them and haven't visited, you're missing out.
The community in these places is really unmatched, with some even having a super robust hitchhiking culture!
So, on your next trip to B.C., or your next road trip through the province, you should consider checking out these spots. You heard it here first!
