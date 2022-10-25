5 Reasons Why I Would Never Move To Ontario From BC & No One Can Convince Me Otherwise
B.C. is the best province! ❤️
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
I have lived in B.C. my entire life and for numerous reasons, I could never see myself moving to Ontario — no matter how much people hype it up.
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure that a lot of people love living there, but for me, there are just so many things that I would miss about my beautiful hometown province.
From the sparkling Pacific Ocean to the easily accessible local mountains and even the proximity to certain places, there is just so much that I can personally say, I love about B.C.
Sorry, Ontario!
The beaches
This is a big one for me.
In my eyes, B.C. is actually home to some of the most stunning beaches in the entire world.
For example, Tofino is a small town located within the province that has massive white sandy beaches and big rolling waves that are perfect for surfing.
It's so picturesque and I'm sure Ontario has nothing like it.
The restaurant scene
I am a huge foodie and B.C.'s restaurant scene is one of the best, especially for fresh seafood.
There are more than enough different spots to hit up whether it's a hole in the wall or a luxurious restaurant, it's almost always delicious.
I know Ontario has a large food scene too, but I'm a seafood girl and this seaside province has got it all.
Most importantly, crab!
The weather
B.C. has some pretty mild temperatures when the winter season rolls around, especially in the Metro Vancouver area. I know Ontario can experience freezing temperatures and tons of snow, which I just wouldn't be able to handle.
I will take the rain over snow any day.
The local mountains
I really enjoy skiing and British Columbians are so lucky to have so many damn ski hill options. From Grouse, Cypress, Seymour, Whistler and so much more, the options are pretty much endless.
Not to mention, Whistler hosted the 2010 Winter Olympics, so you know it's good.
The Okanagan
The Okanagan is one of my all-time favourite local vacation spots and I could never give it up to live in Ontario.
There are just so many unique wineries to visit in that region and some of them even look like they have been plucked straight out of Europe.
It's an easy local getaway that always soothes my soul and I can continue visiting it every summer while living in B.C.