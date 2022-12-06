Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

An East Coast Canadian Got People To Call Out 'Infamous Vancouver Stereotypes' & It Got Real

"I'm on the East Coast and been told sh*t about Vancouver..."

Vancouver, B.C.

Vancouver, B.C.

Someone living on the East Coast admitted to the Vancouver Reddit community that they have heard some not-so-flattering things about Vancouver and turned to locals for the truth.

They asked what "infamous Vancouver stereotypes" actually hold true for people, and most weren’t afraid to get real about the local quirks.

from vancouver

It seems like Vancouverites can laugh at themselves at least!

Being social doesn't seem to be the city's strong suit.

from vancouver


There was an obvious theme...

from vancouver


The dress code might look a little different in the West Coast city.

from vancouver

Some people dream of moving out West to live that active lifestyle, but how real is it for some locals?

from vancouver

They may not always walk to walk (or hike the hike), but they sure dress like they do.

from vancouver

When you live in one of the most expensive cities in the country, your idea of a cheap drink might look a little different.

from vancouver

That goes for where you live too.

from vancouver

The city is used to dealing with rain most days, but throw some snow in there and things tend to get a little wild.

from vancouver

When you're so used to the rain, you just have to embrace it.

from vancouver

People never miss a chance to roast people's driving skills in the city.

from vancouver

Others weren't too happy at the idea of people on the East Cost talking sh*t.

from vancouver

So there it is, even locals admit that bailing on plans, dropping a lot of money, and having some unique fashion choices, are signs of a classic Vancouverite.

    Morgan Leet
    Western Canada Editor
    Morgan Leet is the Western Canada Editor for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on interprovincial travel, and is based in Vancouver.
