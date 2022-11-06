I Lived In Ontario For 4 Years & Here's How It Compares To BC
One comes out on top!
So many people move from Ontario to B.C., but I feel like not many know just how different life is in the two Canadian provinces.
I moved to B.C. from the East Coast a year ago, but throughout university lived in Ottawa. Living in Ottawa I was able to travel around the province, and now that I live in B.C. I can't help but compare.
If you're planning a move anytime soon, take some notes of all of the things that are different in B.C. and Ontario!
Affordability
If you want to save money, don't move to B.C.! Housing is way more expensive than in most Ontario spots. Even Toronto is a cheaper spot to buy a house in than Vancouver.
It's so much more boring in Ontario
I hate to say it, but there is just way more to do in B.C. Stunning hikes and outdoor activities are just more accessible, and in the summer you can go camping at breathtaking spots.
I found Ontario a little boring in comparison.
The vacation spots are different
While B.C. vacation go-to's are L.A. and Hawaii, Eastern Canada is closer to spots like Flordia. It depends on where you like to go, but being out West makes it harder to get to some of the places I was used to travelling to before!
You don't get the ocean in Ontario
The worst part about living in Ontario was that there was no ocean. While lakes can be fun in the summer, there's nothing like being in salty water. I love sea kayaking, surfing, and swimming in the summer months.
The weather is so different
One of the perks of Vancouver life is a lack of snow in the winter. Ottawa winters were filled with snow and dry, bone-chilling temperatures, and B.C. has a more mild and more humid cold.
While fall is filled with rain in B.C., we used to have tornado warnings in Ontario during September.
Before you pack up and move, make sure you know what the weather is throughout the year.