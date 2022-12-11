7 Ways My Life Has Gotten More Expensive Since Moving To BC From Canada's East Coast
It's not just the rent!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Moving to B.C comes with lots of perks, and lots of expenses too. When I moved from New Brunswick to the West Coast, people warned me that "B.C. stands for Bring Cash," and a brushed them off, full of hope for my new home.
Reality always hits at some point though, and within the first week, I fully understood just how much the move was going to cost me.
If you're considering a cross-country move like me, or just want to count your blessings that you don't live in Canada's most expensive city, here are six things that got more expensive coming to B.C.
Rent has doubled
Let's start with the obvious. People go on about rent costs in Vancouver for good reason. Coming from paying $450 in New Brunswick for my house with my friends, to dropping $1,200 monthly for a smaller place with just as many roommates, was rough.
On top of the price, it's also just hard to find places. Trying to apartment hunt is a wild experience of scrolling through Craigslist and competing for the few semi-nice spots.
It depends where you're moving from, but brace yourself people.
Car Insurance from ICBC is rough
I was so confused when I rolled up to Vancouver and searced for car insurance companies to switch to — because there is one. Yep, just one.
You need to get insurance from ICBC here, and let me tell you, it's not cheap. My car insurance doubled and it hurts every month. It was super expensive before I got my license switched over to B.C., but I still pay more than I ever did in New Brunswick.
Spending on food
I'm actually spending around the same on groceries here as I was in the Maritimes, but it's the eating out that gets me. There's more options here, so it's way easier to order in or go out for dinner, whereas in New Brunswick I'm forced to cook at home more.
My eating out budget definitely had to expand. It's worth it though, for all the amazing restaurants.
Happy hour isn't as happy
Going out for happy hour isn't as easy here, because cocktails go for $18 on the regular. I don't think I've ever dropped that much on a drink in New Brusnwick, even at the nicest spots.
Gas
Gas prices in Canada have been wild for everyone, but Vancovuer has seen some of the most expensive record-breaking prices around.
There is great public transportation in the city, but we often drive to get to hikes and trails. This has put a serious dent in our wallet!
You gotta pay to have fun
While most parks are free in New Brunswick, you have to pay a lot of the time if you're camping or even hiking here.
Other activities in the city end up being expensive just because of parking alone. Plus, most of the touristy things like the Grouse Grind and the Capilano Suspension Bridge are also expensive.