5 Things I Noticed As An East Coast Canadian Who Moved To BC That Locals Might Not See
It's definitely different!
When you grow up somewhere there are things that just seem normal to you, and it usually takes an outsider to see how strange they might be. Other things you might take for granted, not realizing it's not a reality elsewhere.
When I moved to B.C. from New Brunswick I expected a lot to be different, but I'm not sure I was fully prepared for just how many things would surprise me.
After settling down here for over a year, I've gotten used to the good and the bad of my new home.
Sustainability is way more at the forefront
A big plus for how people act differently in B.C. compared to anywhere else I lived in Canada is how much they value sustainability. With nature everywhere serving as a reminder of what we have to protect, people here place a serious focus on it.
There are a ton of environmentally friendly stores and even before the plastic bag ban, a lot of stores didn't offer them anyway. From the very start, I saw way more people sporting tote bags and reusable mugs here.
The wave
I've heard a ton of people who move from Ontario to B.C. talk about this one and it's so true. On the East Coast, when you're driving and let someone into your lane, you'll be met with a friendly smile and a wave. If you walk past a stranger on the sidewalk, it's the same thing.
In Vancouver, that whole politeness to strangers things seems to go out the window and all you're left with is driving aggression, bad traffic and lots of honking.
This is less true in smaller communities outside of Vancouver, but as a whole, I find the people to be less overtly friendly out here.
It's anything but boring
I've heard way too many people living out here talk about how boring Vancouver and B.C. are if you don't like hiking.
All I have to say to them is to try living in Rothesay, New Brunswick, for a few weeks. Then you'll know just how good you have it on the activity and nightlife front.
Other places In Canada are beautiful too
It's called Beautiful B.C. and it definitely lives up to that name — but it's not the only stunning providence in the country. Although it's often dubbed the most picturesque, I'd argue Alberta is just as breathtaking.
Being out here makes me appreciate the nature and scenery, but some people I've met seem to think it's the end-all-be-all, even compared to their neighbouring province.
The weather isn't something to brag about
I was so excited to move to a climate warm enough for palm trees, but it isn't all sunshine and rainbows. Actually, there is very little sunshine for much of the year.
The rain was definitely an adjustment and I find myself missing the blue skies of New Brunswick often despite the snow and freezing temperatures.