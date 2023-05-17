tipping culture

A Vancouver Local Says They're 'Going Back' To Tipping 10% & It Sparked A Heated Debate

"I'm done. The inflation and pricing is out of control"

Western Canada Editor
Someone ordering at a Starbucks.

Someone ordering at a Starbucks.

Noamfein | Dreamstime

It's not surprising to see 18 or even 20% pop up as the lowest tip option when you're paying for a meal nowadays — and people have mixed feelings about the steep suggestions.

Vancouver's one of the most costly cities in Canada, so many residents of the metropolis aren't exactly excited to be dishing out extra cash, and in a recent Vancouver Reddit thread, they're letting it be known.

A post that's racked up 1,800 comments in less than 24 hours details the frustration that comes along with tipping culture.

The OP said that they are going back to tipping 10% for eating out and to some baristas as a blanket rule.

"I just can't deal with 18 or 20% anymore. Unless the food is goddamn 10/10 and the service isn't pretentious and is genuinely great, I'm tipping 10%," they wrote.

Other guidelines they're going with include "15% for exceptional everything," no tip for take-away (unless they are getting coffee made by a barista), and no "tipping for beers that the 'bartender' literally opens a can on."

"I'm done. The inflation and pricing are out of control on the food and I'm not paying 18% when my food is almost double in cost compared to a few years back," they added.

In case didn't already notice it on your weekly grocery receipts, food can be expensive AF. Food prices in Canada were predicted to go up by 5% to 7% in 2023, so things, in general, might be costing more than they used to.

Some Vancouver locals are feeling it.

Others are just flat-out annoyed.

A common guideline people follow is to only tip if the server was bringing them the food.

As a whole, people in the comments were going off about tipping, sharing frustrations over things like being asked to tip at spots like liquor stores, and minimum tip suggestions on machines rising.

On the flip side, some pointed out that it's not usually a requirement.

Guilt also seems to play a role.

It's clear not everyone's on the same page about tipping, to say the least.

If you're asking ChatGPT, it recommends tipping 15 to 20% of the total, pre-tax, to servers, hairdressers, and most other services.

Narcity spoke to a tipping expert named Lisa Orr who said that if you're eating out at a restaurant, you should definitely be tipping 15 to 20%. Orr also brought up the fact that servers likely have to tip out the other restaurant workers behind the scenes.

This was echoed in the Vancouver Reddit thread too.

It's safe to say that the debate is not over.

From Your Site Articles
Morgan Leet
Western Canada Editor
Morgan Leet is the Western Canada Editor for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on interprovincial travel, and is based in Vancouver.

We Asked Vancouver Locals How Much They Actually Tip & There Were Some Surprising Answers

A Newcomer Asked About Tipping Culture In Toronto & Said A Waiter Told Them Not To Come Back

People Are Sharing Their Thoughts On The Tipping Culture In Canada & It's Pretty Heated

A TikToker Shared A Tipping Mistake They Made In Canada But Some Say They Weren't In The Wrong

Calgary Locals On Reddit Are Sharing What They Tip At A Restaurant & Some Don't Want To

Tipping Culture In Canada Is Changing & Canadians Are Leaving More Than Before

We Asked Calgary Locals How Much They Actually Tip & People Are Surprisingly Generous

Loading...