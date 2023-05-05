People On TikTok Are Riled Up About A Liquor Store Asking For Tips & Think It's 'Ridiculous'
"We cannot be tipping on every single possible thing that you're buying."
Tipping culture in Canada is definitely a touchy topic and it seems like more and more places are adding tipping options, and let's get real — most people are trying to cut costs right now, not spend more.
However, Stephen Covic, a TikToker in Vancouver was confused to find that his local liquor store had a tipping option. People in the comments chimed in, with more tipping horror stories. From gas stations to cannabis stores — people are not here for the extra tip options.
In the video, Covic said he couldn't wrap his head around why a liquor store would be asking for tips since there isn't really any service involved.
"I'm coming into your establishment, I'm opening the door. I'm going to get my little Nudes, my vodka sodas, getting my Chardonnay, whatever I want. I'm walking to your cashier and I am grabbing and paying for what I want," he said.
"There is literally no service and I don't even know what I'm tipping on. There's literally nothing."
Covic added that he'd noticed way more places introducing tipping in the last year, also noting a lot of coffee shops had also introduced tipping.
"I'm so used to servers, bartenders, my eyebrow lady, my nail people, or my barber," he explained.
"I can wrap my head around baristas and stuff because they're making you coffee and stuff but a liquor store? I don't know... It's just weird to me."
As Vancouver is a notoriously pricey place to live anyway, having to add tips to so many purchases just isn't that easy for most people.
"This is a really expensive city. We cannot be tipping on every single possible thing that you're buying," he said.
It's not just the liquor store
So many people in the comments agreed too saying it's "too much" and sharing some of the most surprising places they've been asked for tips.
"I bought shoes the other day and the tip option came up," one person said.
"I paid inside at a gas station and they had a tip option," another person added.
"The weed store really gets me," another Tiktoker commented.
Speaking to Narcity, Covic said a lot of other people agreed that they had noticed way more places asking for tips.
However, he did add that it seems to be more of a problem in Vancouver than in other Canadian cities.
"I’m noticing more places ask for tips now than before, especially in Vancouver. I don't notice it in the same way when I’m in Toronto," he added.