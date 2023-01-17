Someone Found A $33 Pack Of Chicken At No Frills In Alberta & People Are Going Off (PHOTO)
A grocery shopper in Airdrie, Alberta wasn't impressed when they came across a pack of five chicken breasts for $33.55 at No Frills, and they took it to the Calgary Reddit community.
People were riled up after seeing the steep price, calling out the store for hefty costs and getting into some heated debates about where to get the best deals. But as Canada's Food Price Report 2023 predicted a 5% to 7% increase in food prices this year, this might just be the start of it.
Loblaws — which owns No Frills — recently addressed the cost of chicken in their stores through a video on social media, after a tweet showing prices went viral. The video gained some negative attention though, as some called it "cringey."
This Alberta Reddit thread is one of the latest additions to the cost of food conversation, and people aren't holding back when it comes to calling out the store.
"I feel like there are definitely some frills here," one Redditor said.
Others compared the price to Sobeys and Walmart, which some in the thread claimed to have cheaper chicken breast options.
"Whatever happened to superstore being the inexpensive grocery store? Like what the f**k is going on here? Makes Safeway look like a bargain now," another person wrote in the thread.
Some people called the price "outrageous" and "ridiculous", while others just wrote, "f**k Loblaws."
There were some locals who came to the store's defence though, sparking some debate in the thread.
Even people across the border were piping in.
With 579 comments on the thread, it's safe to say that people in Alberta have a lot of opinions on food prices right now.
Narcity reached out to Loblaws for comment and did not receive a response in time for this publication. We will update the story when we hear back.