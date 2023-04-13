People Are Sharing Why They're Leaving Vancouver For Toronto & Not Looking Back
The two big cities in Canada each have their intrigue. While Toronto embodies that 'bright lights, big city' feel, Vancouver is known for its laid-back outdoor lifestyle.
It's not for everyone though, and people took to a Vancouver Reddit thread to share exactly why they left the west coast city — and many aren't looking back. A ton of the people speaking up in the thread left B.C. for Ontario — or are planning to make the move — which is a tale as old as time at this point.
What might surprise you though, is the real reasons why people left and have no regrets about it — no matter how beautiful the mountain views are.
There's not much to do if you don't like hiking
While some people love the outdoors living Vancouver has to offer, it doesn't cut it for others. The city has had its fair share of critics, pointing out that it can be boring if you're not up for getting outside.
One person praised Toronto for having "more things to do that aren't outdoors."
Someone else agreed that the Ontarian city has "more non-outdoor options."
"I can appreciate the outdoors but have no interest in hiking every weekend," they added.
Job availability and pay
While this really depends on your field, some people said they could get higher paying jobs in Toronto over Vancouver.
One person claimed that Toronto "has more opportunities."
"Salaries are higher (my equivalent job pays 20k more there)," they added.
Indeed also released data that said the average Ontario salary was $61,873 per year, while B.C.'s was $58,678.
It's easier to travel to from
If you're in for a trip to Europe anytime soon, Vancouver might not be the best spot to be.
One person pointed out that Toronto is "closer to other big cities, closer to Europe, [and] only an hour or so more to Asia (flying)."
"Much more travel options out of YYZ and easier to get around without a car in Toronto proper," another added.
Traffic and parking
With big cities comes big-time traffic. Although Toronto isn't looking much better, some ex-Vancouverites opted for greener Ontario pastures.
"Housing prices, long commutes, traffic everywhere. When we had to go online to book a parking spot just to go to the beach last summer, we knew it was time to leave," one person wrote.
While you don't have to pay for parking at the beach in Ontario, you also don't get real ocean beaches there.
People made friends easier
Everything seemed to fall into place for some people when they moved East.
Another person brought up a common complaint about Vancouver – it's tough to make friends.
"I only had maybe two really good friends in Van, the rest were pretty fake," they said. "People in Toronto are nicer and way more willing to invite you to things and connect people," they added.
People aren't just leaving for Toronto
While Toronto holds intrigue for some, others left Vancouver for other (cheaper) spots in Ontario, and other provinces too.
The cost of living was definitely a common thread.
Other spots in B.C. also won people over.
Another person laid it out simply (and harshly.)
"Vancouver is like an ex. Toxic and a bad idea to go back. Once you are out, you feel so free," they wrote.
It's not all bad
It's not all negativity for the west coast! Some people said that they always will come back to Vancouver, thanks to its beauty and lifestyle.
One person said that "work in Toronto is a lot more stressful compared to Vancouver," and they have "no regrets moving back" to Vancouver.
The cost of living might be too high for some to justify staying, but the city is still appreciated.