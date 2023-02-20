We Asked ChatGPT Why Toronto Is Better Than Vancouver & Things Got Confusing
It shouted out Toronto's "affordable housing."
The rivalry between Canada's west coast city of Vancouver and the hub of Toronto is a highly debatable topic because it really comes down to preference. While locals will often fight to the end for their respective cities, it's tough to get an unbiased opinion about why one reigns supreme.
So, we turned to ChatGPT to see what the AI model had to say. After seeing its hot takes on both sides of the debate, though, it's kinda confusing.
We recently asked the AI reasons why Vancouver is better than Toronto. ChatGPT shouted out the natural beauty, friendly people, mild weather, outdoor recreation, cultural diversity, growing tech sector, proximity to nature, high quality of life, walkability and bike-friendliness, and the city's focus on sustainability as reasons why some people might favour the coastal city.
Now we've asked the AI tool, "What are 10 reasons why Toronto is better than Vancouver?"
It seems like ChatGPT can't make up its mind because there's some overlap.
In our conversation with the AI, it did say that as an AI language model, it doesn't "have personal opinions" but "can provide some objective information that might help you compare these two cities."
"Vancouver and Toronto are both great cities in their own right, and the choice between them can come down to personal preference and individual circumstances," it added.
Growing tech sector
While Vancouver's growing tech sector was a point for why some might prefer it over Toronto, ChatGPT also listed it as a reason when asked why Toronto is better. Slightly confusing.
"Toronto is becoming an increasingly important hub for technology and innovation, with numerous start-ups and established tech companies based in the city," it said.
Affordable housing
While the AI tool made a point to say that "Toronto has more affordable housing options compared to Vancouver," most people who live in the city will probably roll their eyes at the idea of it being "affordable."
Compared to Vancouver, though, ChatGPT said the housing options make it "easier for people to find a place to live that fits their budget."
Financial Hub
If you're in the finance industry, you might want to consider a move because ChatGPT said, "Toronto is a major financial centre in Canada, with a thriving business community and numerous opportunities for career advancement."
Cultural attractions
While Vancouver got a shout-out for cultural diversity, ChatGPT said, "Toronto is home to numerous cultural attractions, including world-class museums, theatres, and galleries."
Vibrant nightlife
Even the AI tool realized that Vancouver nightlife is not a reason people move to Vancouver. The west coast city is often teased for its lack of fun nightlife, and ChatGPT weighed in.
"Toronto is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a diverse range of bars, clubs, and entertainment options to suit different tastes."
Sports scene
"Toronto is home to several professional sports teams, including the Maple Leafs (hockey), Raptors (basketball), and Blue Jays (baseball), and has a thriving amateur sports scene," the AI said.
Sorry Canucks, seems like Toronto is where it's at for sports.
Multiculturalism
ChatGPT said "Toronto is one of the most multicultural cities in the world, with a diverse range of ethnic communities and cultural events."
Food scene
Vancouver may have fewer Michelin-Starred restaurants than Toronto, but the food scene is strong in both cities.
The AI gave points to Toronto for it, though. "Toronto has a thriving food scene, with numerous world-class restaurants and a diverse range of cuisines to choose from," it said.
Accessibility
"Toronto is well-connected, with a comprehensive public transportation system and easy access to highways, making it easy to get around the city," the AI tool said.
World-class universities
The AI said that the city's educational options might also be a reason people prefer it over Vancouver. "Toronto is home to several world-class universities, including the University of Toronto and York University, providing residents with numerous opportunities for education and research."
When asked what makes Toronto better than Vancouver, there were few qualities that Vancouver didn't also share. Since the two cities have a lot of similar amenities — like their multiculturalism and diverse food scenes — many of the reasons ChatGPT listed in favour of Toronto were previously named as benefits to Vancouver, too.
Overall, ChatGPT made it clear that "these are just a few of the many reasons why someone might prefer Toronto over Vancouver, and there are likely to be many other factors that could sway someone's opinion in either direction."