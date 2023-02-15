9 Reasons Why These Toronto Locals Won't Even Consider Moving To Vancouver
It's not just the rain. 😬
The ultimate Canadian feud that turns the polite Canadian stereotype on its head is the rivalry between the West Coast Canadian city of Vancouver and the country's hub of Toronto.
We went to Narcity colleagues living in Toronto, to get a pulse on why they think their city is superior — and it turns out it's more than just the rain.
The battle of the better city continues, and some Toronto staffers got real about what stops them from moving west. There was some agreement that these nine things are pretty major drawbacks when it comes to Vancouver life.
It's far away from go-to vacation spots
Although you get easy access to places like L.A. and San Fran, some Toronto locals aren't willing to give up their go-to vacation destinations.
One person said they couldn't deal with "how far away it [Vancouver] is from everything compared to Toronto!"
A flight to Europe is that much longer — and forget about road-tripping to other major Canadian cities like Montreal, Ottawa or Quebec City.
The closest major Canadian city to Vancouver is Calgary, and you'll have to buckle down for a 10-hour road trip to get there.
"It just feels a lot further out and more isolated," they added.
If nature isn't your thing... then why move there?
One Narcity staffer said, "As a city person who doesn't like nature... I'd argue that Toronto has everything that Van has and does it better, particularly food."
It's true that Vancouver has fewer Michelin-Starred restaurants than Toronto, but the food scene is still pretty renowned.
It's undeniable that a big draw for Vancouver is the access to nature from the city, so if that's not your jam, it would make you question a move.
The rain
Everyone knew this one was coming! The city is pretty soggy, to say the least, and people in Toronto are taking note. One person said that they actually used to live in Vancouver, and would go way too long without seeing the sun.
"Everyone seems slumped over," they added. They noted that while Toronto gets cold, at least the sun stays out.
It's kinda small
Vancouver has a much smaller population than Toronto, and some people said they would miss the big-city life too much to leave. It was pointed out that the downtown core of Vancouver is tiny compared to Toronto, making it a somewhat duller place to go out and about.
The lack of nightlife
With the smaller city comes a more lacklustre nightlife. This is a pretty well-known con of Vancouver, so it's understandable why it was top of mind for people in Toronto, with some Narcity colleagues even calling it "boring."
The laid-back pace
While this might be a plus for some, these Torontonians were not having the slow-paced Vancouver lifestyle. Multiple people pointed out how laid back the city is, but that this leads to one too many slow walkers and longer waits in the coffee line.
"People aren't in as much of a hurry versus Toronto — which has such a fast-paced lifestyle," one staffer said. "I couldn't stand the slow walkers and slow everything in general," they added.
There's a gas station shortage
One person brought up an interesting point — the lack of gas stations in Downtown Vancouver. Apparently, this is a documented issue in the downtown core.
If you're in the city, make sure to fill up before heading downtown!
The cool factor is lacking
The Torontonians' opinions offered the resounding idea that "Vancouver isn't as cool."
One person added that "Toronto has more culture, things to do, restaurants, shows and events whereas it seems like there are about five things happening in Vancouver at a time."
An exaggeration? Possibly. Still, the point remains — Vancouver might need to up its "cool" factor.
The price
It's not like Toronto is the place to go to save a few bucks, but Vancouver is known for its wild rent prices and steep cost of living.
"You pay just as much rent as Toronto (possibly even more) but get a smaller city with a lot less going on," one person said.
Yikes!