We Asked ChatGPT Why Vancouver Is Better Than Toronto & Damn, It Had Some Hot Takes
"Vancouver is known for its friendly and welcoming people..."
The age-old question for Canadians everywhere: Is Toronto or Vancouver the superior city?
The rivalry between these two major Canadian cities is alive and well, and even ChatGPT has some answers about which is better. Since TikTokers and Narcity writers alike have chimed in on reasons why Toronto is seriously lacking compared to the West Coast city, we thought it was time to get another perspective — AI.
The computers actually had some hot takes.
We recently asked the AI tool, "What are 10 reasons why Vancouver is better than Toronto?"
ChatCPT did give a disclaimer that as an AI language model, it doesn't "have personal opinions and cannot provide a definitive answer as to which city is better."
"Both Vancouver and Toronto have their unique qualities that make them appealing to different people," it added.
As to why some might prefer Vancouver over Toronto, though, it did weigh in.
Natural beauty
It is called "Beautiful British Columbia" for a reason, so this makes sense. "Vancouver is surrounded by mountains and ocean, providing residents and visitors with breathtaking scenery," the AI said.
Friendly people
Okay, here's where the AI's answer gets extra debatable. Vancouver is pretty notorious for being a hard city for people to make friends in. Many people online have commented on how unfriendly the city can be, especially compared to places in Ontario.
ChatGPT had a different perspective, saying, "Vancouver is known for its friendly and welcoming people, making it a great place for newcomers to settle and for tourists to visit."
Interesting take...
Milder weather
There's no debating that Vancouver has warmer temperatures than Toronto. Is the weather a reason why people prefer the city, though?
Some people can't handle the damp weather and rainy days in Vancouver. To be fair, the AI did say that it all kind of comes down to people's personal preferences.
"Vancouver has a milder climate compared to Toronto, with less snow and cold temperatures in the winter," ChatGPT said.
Outdoor recreation
It's no secret that outdoorsy people flock to Canada's West Coast, and ChatGPT gives credit where credit is due in this case.
"With its proximity to mountains, lakes, and ocean, Vancouver offers ample opportunities for outdoor recreation, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and water sports."
Cultural Diversity
"Vancouver has a large and diverse population, and this is reflected in the city's diverse cultural scene, including its food, arts, and festivals," ChatGPT said.
Considering Toronto is known to be one of the most diverse cities in Canada, next to Vancouver, this reasoning on ChatGPT's list might come as a surprise to some people.
Growing tech sector
ChatGPT said that "Vancouver has a growing tech sector, with many innovative companies and start-ups based in the city."
Home to Hootsuite and Slack, Vancouver is definitely a hub for tech start-ups.
Proximity to nature
Again, outdoorsy people go here for a reason! ChatGPT pointed out that the city "is close to a number of beautiful parks and nature reserves, providing residents with easy access to the great outdoors."
Stanley Park is a highlight of the city, with its abundance of massive trees and ocean views.
High quality of life
"Vancouver consistently ranks as one of the top cities in the world for quality of life, with factors such as low crime rates, high environmental standards, and a strong health care system," ChatGPT said.
Honestly, it's making the city sound pretty sweet.
Walkable and bike-friendly
In line with the quality of life and nature-access is how walkable the city is apparently. ChatGPT said that it's "a highly walkable and bike-friendly city, with a well-developed network of bike lanes and paths."
There are some pretty great bike paths, like the one around the seawall.
Sustainability focused
"Vancouver is a leader in sustainability, with initiatives such as green buildings, renewable energy, and sustainable transportation systems," the AI model said.
Vancouver has been ranked as one of the most sustainable cities in the world, so take that, Toronto!