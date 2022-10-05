This TikToker Has A Hot Take On Making Friends In Vancouver & People Think Toronto Is Better
"If you live in Toronto, is it kind of the same vibe?"
A TikToker living in Vancouver has a "hot take" on the city's friendship-making scene and the comment section is on fire with people comparing it to Toronto.
Dawn Park, @dawnnpark on TikTok, is sharing her thoughts on why she thinks making friends in Vancouver is just so damn difficult.
Her theory is that it has to do with the high cost of living in the city.
"I think that there's this notion that if you're living pay cheque to pay cheque trying to save money or whatever, you don't want to take the risk to go out and hang out with somebody," Park said.
"You're spending your time and money, with someone who you've never met and maybe may not have a good time with," she added.
Park also said that she thinks people in Vancouver just straight up might not want to "risk" time making new friends when there may be no "reward".
At the end of the video, Park asked "also if you live in Toronto, is it kind of the same vibe?"
People in the comments came in with all their opinions, and a lot of people thought that Toronto was way better in terms of making friends.
"Lived in Toronto this summer and it felt easier making friends, more openness, I’m back in Van now and the vibe is just different idk," said one person.
Another person commented saying, "I'm living in VERY expensive Toronto and it feels very different than what you're describing - super easy to make friends here!!"
"Vibe in Toronto is definitely different from what you're describing lol," said another person.
People who lived in both cities even sided against the West Coast.
"Toronto person here who lived in Van for a year. I pay more for my home now in TO, and it is much easier to make friends here. Not quite sure why," one person said.
Sorry Vancouver, it seems like Toronto is taking the win on this one!