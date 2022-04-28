NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canadian tiktok

These Pro Wrestling Twins From Vancouver Have Blown Up On TikTok For Their Hilarious Antics

They're so wild. 😂

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Two twin brothers on a Vancouver beach. Right: Two twin brothers talking to each other.

Two twin brothers on a Vancouver beach. Right: Two twin brothers talking to each other.

vorostwins | Tiktok

There are these two TikToker stars from Vancouver, B.C. that are actually identical twins, and have a pretty unique style.

The duo makes downright hilarious TikTok videos, plus they are actually pro wrestlers.

They call themselves the Voros Twins, and their quirkiness is clearly working — because they've amassed over 2.7 million followers on TikTok, 37,900 subscribers on YouTube, and 131,000 followers on Instagram.

Their real names are Chris and Patrick Vörös, and they are twin brothers from Vancouver. They both create viral TikTok videos and wrestle professionally at the same time.

@vorostwins

nice to meet you! #fyp

They're wrestling videos are downright wild.

Voros Twins Wrestling Tributewww.youtube.com

They make some pretty creative content that will have you on the floor laughing in no time. Even before TikTok, the two bros were making some funny videos.

The brothers are constantly making content for TikTok, always keeping up with the latest video trends and throwing so much original stuff out there.

@vorostwins

using a discount card #fyp

They have also found success on their YouTube account, Twitch, and even are on Cameo.

Their TikTok comes before everything else though — and is where to find the ultimate hilarious content.

Their viral video

The two twins went viral with a video about the Mona Lisa. The legendary video now has over 22.4 million views, 2.8 million likes, 41,400 comments and 227,500 shares.

@vorostwins

DA VINKI #twins #fyp #foryoupage

From there, they even made their own t-shirts and even went to go visit the Mona Lisa painting in France.


They're super Canadian

So many of their videos are just downright Canadian and it's so great to see.

Just look at how they order the iconic Canadian donuts — Timbiebs — through a Tim Horton's drive-through.

@vorostwins

ordering Timbiebs didn't go as planned 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ #timbiebs #fyp

If you live in Vancouver, you might even catch these two running around making their videos.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...