These Pro Wrestling Twins From Vancouver Have Blown Up On TikTok For Their Hilarious Antics
They're so wild. 😂
There are these two TikToker stars from Vancouver, B.C. that are actually identical twins, and have a pretty unique style.
The duo makes downright hilarious TikTok videos, plus they are actually pro wrestlers.
They call themselves the Voros Twins, and their quirkiness is clearly working — because they've amassed over 2.7 million followers on TikTok, 37,900 subscribers on YouTube, and 131,000 followers on Instagram.
Their real names are Chris and Patrick Vörös, and they are twin brothers from Vancouver. They both create viral TikTok videos and wrestle professionally at the same time.
They're wrestling videos are downright wild.
Voros Twins Wrestling Tributewww.youtube.com
They make some pretty creative content that will have you on the floor laughing in no time. Even before TikTok, the two bros were making some funny videos.
The brothers are constantly making content for TikTok, always keeping up with the latest video trends and throwing so much original stuff out there.
They have also found success on their YouTube account, Twitch, and even are on Cameo.
Their TikTok comes before everything else though — and is where to find the ultimate hilarious content.
Their viral video
The two twins went viral with a video about the Mona Lisa. The legendary video now has over 22.4 million views, 2.8 million likes, 41,400 comments and 227,500 shares.
From there, they even made their own t-shirts and even went to go visit the Mona Lisa painting in France.
They're super Canadian
So many of their videos are just downright Canadian and it's so great to see.
Just look at how they order the iconic Canadian donuts — Timbiebs — through a Tim Horton's drive-through.
If you live in Vancouver, you might even catch these two running around making their videos.