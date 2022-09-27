Former 'Life With Derek' Stars Hit Up Vancouver & Visited So Many Local Spots (VIDEO)
"Living life with Lizwin!"
Get ready for a major throwback, because two of the stars from the iconic Disney show, Life with Derek, reunited in Vancouver after a spinoff of the series was announced.
The new spinoff movie called Life With Luca is set to premiere on the Family Channel in February 2023, but apparently, two of the cast members from the original show weren't invited to join.
The main step-sibling characters from Life with Derek, named Derek and Casey and played by Michael Seater and Ashley Leggat, will be a part of this new movie.
Actors Jordan Todosey and Daniel Magder, who played Casey's sister Lizzie and Derek's brother Edwin, said that they didn't get the invite. Instead, they did their own reunion, meeting up in Vancouver and exploring the city.
"I can't believe they had a family reunion and they didn't even invite us," said Todosey.
Madger added, "we're capable, why don't we just make our own thing?"
Another TikTok video showed the pair adventuring around the city together.
"Living life with Lizwin," Todosey said in the video.
@jordytodosey
Living life with ‘Lizwin’ 🤪 #lifewithderek #disneychannel #bannedkidsshows #jordantodosey
In the video Todosey also said that she flew to Vancouver to visit Magder and it was her first time ever visiting B.C. The two definitely took advantage of all the touristy things to do in the city and hit up a bunch of local spots.
"Right off the plane, we went to Glowbal restaurant," said Todosey.
After dinner, the duo got dressed up and headed out to hit the town via SkyTrain, which she said "felt like a rollercoaster."
While hitting up Vancouver's nightlife she couldn't help but notice that "it felt very Hollywood." They ended up finishing the night with a trip to The Roxy Cabaret nightclub.
Before Todosey headed off, she and Magder also went to Crystal Mall, Stanley Park and the beach to watch the sunset.
"All in all, an amazing trip," she said.