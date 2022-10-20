6 TikToks That Prove The Dating Scene In Vancouver Is So Rough & People Are Relating Hard
If you are thinking of dipping your toes in the dating pool in Vancouver, you might want to think again. The city is pretty well known for having a brutal dating scene and so many TikTok videos show just how cringe-worthy it is.
TikTokers have been sharing just how rough dating in Vancouver actually is and the videos are hilarious.
One TikToker revealed that she broke up with her East Coast ex seven years ago when she moved to Vancouver and had been single ever since.
"I literally don't remember the last time a guy talked to me in Vancouver," she said.
It wasn't until she spent some time in Europe that she noticed just how bad dating in Vancouver really is.
Another TikToker noticed that Vancouverites were sending out some pretty mixed messages on what they were looking for. How is anyone expected to manage this?
Another person was caught in a rapid swiping session because everyone knows that dating apps can be brutal.
One of the worst things is when you think you might have finally found the one but get to know more about their life and suddenly, you have the ick.
Another TikToker is calling out people in Vancouver for trying to be and act way too perfect.
Just be real people!
Another TikToker noticed that people have a huge range of excuses for why they don't want a relationship.
If you are planning on moving to Vancouver any time soon and are single, you might want to take into consideration these TikTokers personal experiences!