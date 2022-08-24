This TikTok Of 'Hundreds Of People' Singing Together On Vancouver Transit Is So Cute (VIDEO)
They're belting an Adele song! ❤️
This TikTok video showed an extra special ride on the Vancouver SeaBus, where the passengers all joined in on singing an iconic Adele song together. The wholesome video has gotten a ton of views, and people are loving it.
The TikTok of the transit riders singing Someone Like You was posted to TransLink's account on August 23, and already has almost 40,000 views.
"POV: Hundreds of people singing 'Someone Like You' on public transit."
"The cutest thing you’ll see all week," the caption said.
In the video, you can see tons of people singing in harmony alongside a performer on the SeaBus. Many people piped up to the chorus of the song.
Other people were just taking in the soothing melody along the way.
The SeaBus connects downtown Vancouver and North Vancouver. It's a short trip, but probably much more exciting when there is live music to enjoy along the way.
Vocal coach, Jill Samycia, hosted this iconic SeaBus sing-along and posted about her day doing it on Instagram. She said in the video that people took a minute to warm up, but eventually were jamming along with her.
Translink is currently holding a performance series called Art Moves where you can catch some more talented local artists from other places too.
"Art Moves is our new and exciting music and performance residency series bringing vibrancy to the transit system," said the Translink website.
This series will include live performances from singers, DJs and even live painters!
The Art Moves series will be running until October 27 and you can get a view of their upcoming schedule breakdown through the Translink website.