Ex-Hairdresser From BC Is The Second Highest Paid TikToker In Canada & Here's What She Earns
She downloaded TikTok during the pandemic and now she's a millionaire!
This TikTok star from B.C., named Kris Collins, has gained a huge following thanks to her hilarious videos and impressions.
Although she makes millions from the social media platform now, she was actually a hairdresser before deciding to download TikTok during the pandemic.
Now she is the second-highest-paid TikToker in all of Canada and makes a whopping $4.75 million from it, according to Forbes.
Collins is a full-time video creator now with over 43 million followers on TikTok, over 5.8 million subscribers on Youtube and more than 1.9 million on Instagram.
She even sells her own merchandise that are all little odes to her super funny videos.
Collins is constantly keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, under @kallmekris, but some of her best-performing videos are her acting out relationship dynamics that are super relatable.
If you have TikTok, there is a good chance you have seen her videos pop up in your feed. They are so hilarious that it's no wonder she has millions of followers.
Before TikTok
Prior to starting her TikTok career, Collins was a hairdresser that worked in Vancouver, B.C.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she could not work for a while, she took up content creation and started making videos.
Her TikToks quickly took off and eventually she started getting brand partnership deals with companies like Hershey, Lionsgate and Pantene.
Collins accumulated her massive following in only a few years — and is now a millionaire because of it. It goes to show just how fast fame can actually happen.
Her most popular videos
Almost all of Collin's videos are pretty much viral — racking up millions of views. There are a few that have stood out as her top performers though.
In particular, the videos that poke fun at the relationships between family members people seem to really love.
This sibling relationship video that reached 60 million views is just all too relatable.
Where she is now
Collins has found so much success that she has even been featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
"You’re the reason I do what I do, and I’m so incredibly blessed and humbled to be in this position. I hope I can continue to entertain you and bring laughter," said Collins on her Instagram post celebrating the achievement.
If you live in Vancouver, B.C., you just might catch Collins working on a video at a familiar location.
Maybe you'll even spot her at a Canucks game!