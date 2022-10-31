A TikToker Showed Cool Things On The Subway In Korea & Said Vancouver Should 'Take Notes'
A TikToker just showed off some handy features in a Korean subway station that you won't see in Canada, but honestly are so smart.
The viral TikTok video is even captioned "Vancouver pls take notes." Apparently, the SkyTrain isn't cutting it!
In the video, the TikToker, @jeenie.weenie, highlights things that make a ton of sense but are missing in the West Coast Canadian city. TikTok is loving it clearly because it's gone viral with over 2 million views and counting.
"Things in Korea's subway that just make sense," Jeenie said in the TikTok.
Korea has wireless charging stations
"You know when your phone is at 2% and then it gives you like mega anxiety, well you don't have to worry anymore because there’s chargers everywhere," said Jeenie.
In the video, you can see a special machine charging up her iPhone with a wireless charger.
Vending machines are everywhere
"You hungry? You thirsty? You need some gum? You need a condom? Whatever, they got it," said Jeenie.
Travellers don't have to be hangry when using public transportation in Korea.
Everything is so organized
"There's signs that tell you where to walk, where to stand and guess what, people actually listen here," said Jeenie.
Plus, "there's even designated seats for those that are pregnant, elderly, with kids, disabled — people will always get up if you need it," she added.
It sounds like Canada can take some tips from Korea's subway systems, and TikTokers in the comments agree.
"Vancouver transit really needs some upgrades," one person said.
"Dudeeee Translink in Vancouver blows compared to this," another person wrote in the comments.
People around the world seem to be loving the cool features.
"Adding this to the list of reasons why I wanna move to Korea or at least visit," another wrote.