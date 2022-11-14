This Winter Train Ride In Canada Was Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In North America
It's just like the Polar Express! ✨
This enchanting winter train ride was ranked among the most beautiful in all of North America and it will take you from Seattle to the snow-covered Canadian Rockies.
Travel + Leisure released the ranking which included this Amtrak train route from Seattle to Alberta, with a few stops in Vancouver, Banff, Jasper and Calgary, of course.
The nine-day trip is called the "Seattle and the Canadian Rockies Winter Discovery" and it looks so magical, that it's almost as if it was plucked out of a scene from the Polar Express movie.
It was ranked fifth on the list, and not only provides stunning views of the Canadian Rockies, but it also includes a gondola ride up to the top of Sulphur Mountain as well as, a winter wildlife tour in Jasper National Park.
To secure your spot on one of these mesmerizing train routes, you can book a ticket online through Amtrak Vacations. However, tickets do cost a pretty penny at $1,599 per person, but the scenery looks worth it.
Seattle and the Canadian Rockies Winter Discovery
Price: $1599 per person
Why you should go: Enjoy a magical train ride through the Canadian Rockies, plus a gondola ride and winter wildlife tour!