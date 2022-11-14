Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

This Winter Train Ride In Canada Was Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In North America

It's just like the Polar Express! ✨

Vancouver Staff Writer
A train in Banff. Right: Jasper.​

A train in Banff. Right: Jasper.

Jeff Whyte | Dreamstime, Marek Rybar | Dreamstime

This enchanting winter train ride was ranked among the most beautiful in all of North America and it will take you from Seattle to the snow-covered Canadian Rockies.

Travel + Leisure released the ranking which included this Amtrak train route from Seattle to Alberta, with a few stops in Vancouver, Banff, Jasper and Calgary, of course.

The nine-day trip is called the "Seattle and the Canadian Rockies Winter Discovery" and it looks so magical, that it's almost as if it was plucked out of a scene from the Polar Express movie.

It was ranked fifth on the list, and not only provides stunning views of the Canadian Rockies, but it also includes a gondola ride up to the top of Sulphur Mountain as well as, a winter wildlife tour in Jasper National Park.

To secure your spot on one of these mesmerizing train routes, you can book a ticket online through Amtrak Vacations. However, tickets do cost a pretty penny at $1,599 per person, but the scenery looks worth it.

Seattle and the Canadian Rockies Winter Discovery

Price: $1599 per person

Why you should go: Enjoy a magical train ride through the Canadian Rockies, plus a gondola ride and winter wildlife tour!

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
