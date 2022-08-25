These Trains Take You Right Through The Canadian Rockies & It Looks Totally Surreal
Add this to your bucket list ASAP! ⛰️
There are a couple of magical trains that will take you right through the Canadian Rockies and once you see the photos, you'll be wanting to add this ride to your bucket list plans as soon as possible.
Canada Rail Vacations can take you on a train tour alongside the shores of the Pacific Ocean right through to the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains.
There are a bunch of different tour options that will take you from B.C. to Alberta, including anything from two days to 13 days in length and everything in between.
You can opt to ride with a luxury sightseeing Rocky Mountaineer glass train or kick it old school with a VIA Rail Canada Train.
The Rocky Mountaineer train option will share the most stunning views of the Rockies with wrap-around glass ceilings — it's pretty much the most picturesque option you can pick.
Alternatively, you could choose to "go back in time aboard VIA Rail’s Nostalgic 'The Canadian Train' and be rocked asleep by the motion of the railcar," according to the Canadian Rail Vacations website.
If you've always dreamed of seeing Lake Louise, the tour company even has a specific Lake Louise Explorer package that is a seven-day trip from Vancouver which will take you right to it.
While on the tour, you'll get to indulge "in hand-crafted, local cuisine, top-shelf beverages, and endless snacks and treats, you will listen to professional guides who will narrate Western Canada’s storied history and highlight unforgettable natural beauty," the website mentioned.
Plus, it includes two nights at the luxury hotel Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.