Via Rail Is Having A Huge Sale Across Canada & You Can Save On A Fall Getaway
You’ll need to book soon!
Fall is almost upon us and if you're looking to travel for less, Via Rail is having a huge sale on train tickets across Canada.
In a flash sale from September 5 to September 7, 2023, Via Rail is offering customers 25% off tickets so you can explore the incredible fall scenery across Canada from the comfort of a train.
You'll be able to get discounted travel for so many Via Rail fares across Canada for travel dates between September 12 to December 14, 2023.
To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to use the code "FLASH25" and book rail travel by 11:59 p.m. ET on September 7, 2023.
Tickets need to be booked at least seven days before your travel date and seats are limited so you'll need to be quick to snap them up.
If you need some inspiration for your trip, Via Rail is offering 25% off both Business and Economy class tickets for travel through the Québec City-Windsor corridor on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. You'll be able to see the incredible fall colours as you travel through the landscape.
You could also snag yourself a discounted Economy class fare on an epic journey across Canada with 25% off tickets on the Canadian – Canada's "longest train" journey travelling between Toronto and Vancouver – or the Ocean – which travels between Montréal and Halifax.
Via Rail is also offering discounts on regional trains including routes between Winnipeg and Churchill, Jasper and Prince Rupert, Sudbury and White River, Montréal and Jonquière and Montréal and Senneterre.
So if exploring Canada by train seems like the ideal fall plan, this might be a good time to book a getaway and save some cash.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.