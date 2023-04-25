A TikToker Taking​ 'Canada's Longest Train' Went Viral Showing The 4 Day Journey (VIDEOS)

canadian tiktok

Western Canada Editor
TikTokers on Via Rail train. Via Rail train.

It might not be the most time-efficient (or cost-efficient) form of travel, but there's something about a train ride that's undeniably magical — especially when it's giving views of the Rocky Mountains.

Two friends —Sebastian and Mike – embarked on Canada's longest train ride from Vancouver to Toronto and over the course of four days and eight TikTok videos, people around the world are enthralled.

The TikTok videos, posted by @sebpic_ , showed off everything from the Rocky Mountain views to the flat stretches of the prairies.

Via Rail's "The Canadian" trip runs between Vancouver and Toronto. "Crossing the Northern Ontario Lakelands, the wide open prairies and the Rockies, this rail journey is one of the longest in the world, taking four days to complete," the Via Rail website said.

The four-night-long journey is expensive and Sebastian showed exactly what you get for the price tag.

The first video posted in the series gained 6.3 million views, and from there they kept sharing the daily train experience.

4 Days on Canadas longest train from Vancouver to Toronto with @DownieLive

The pair sat in the dome car of the train, where you could see the massive B.C. mountains towering on either side.

First Day on Canadas Longest Train Ride from Vancouver to Toronto

People in the comments were wowed by the "spectacular" views from the train.

Day 2 Alberta and the Rocky Mountains on Canadas longest train with @DownieLive

The videos also shared the less-glamorous aspects of the ride — like the tiny showers. Although, Sebastian did say in the video that the showering experience was better than expected.

He also told Narcity that the prairies were surprisingly one of his favourite parts of the trip "because nothing interrupts the view and the people coming onboard in Saskatoon were the nicest."

"Also I didn't expect that the food was that good. It was exceptional," he added.

Day 3 Saskatchewan: on Canadas longest train from Vancouver to Toronto with @DownieLive

Throughout the series people in the comments questioned how much the adventure costs. Luckily for all the curious people out there, they got into it in the final video, showing different accommodations and outlining the costs of each.

Day 4 we finally made it to Ontario on Canadas longest train from Vancouver to Toronto

Sebastian said that the cheapest option was $500, but you don't get a bed with that. Given it's a multi-day journey, you'll probably want somewhere to lay your head.

He added that the "best value" is the sleeper berth for $1,100 — where your seat doubles as your bed.

The last day on the ViaRail Canadian from Vancouver to Toronto. We finally arrive!

If you want to really go all-out you can pay $5,000 per person, for your own private shower, big room and unlimited drinks. While it's not in everyone's budget, it looks pretty sweet.

"My dream ride. But just too costly," one TikToker commented on their last video.

Morgan Leet is the Western Canada Editor for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on interprovincial travel, and is based in Vancouver.
