People Are Obsessed With This 'Hot' Canadian Farmer On TikTok & His 'Potato Thirst Trap'
"Someone give this man a Hallmark movie!"
This Canadian farmer on TikTok will make your Hallmark fantasies run wild. A city dweller moves to a small town in B.C. and meets a handsome farmer — it practically writes itself!
People are clearly taking notice of the attractive TikToker, and his videos about farm life have gone viral.
"Someone give this man a Hallmark movie," one person commented on a TikTok of his.
While TikTokers have been quick to comment how "gorgeous," "hot" and "beautiful" this guy is, his videos are actually super interesting too.
"Potato Ty," as he calls himself, shows how potatoes get from the ground to your table, and it's actually mesmerizing to watch.
@heppellspotato
This weeks potato lesson: Canadian Thanksgiving - which is our busiest time of the year! We are trying to harvest all our potatoes, store them, while washing potatoes for order, not to mention all the squash orders 😆 #harvest #farmtok #country #howitsdone #learnontiktok
As if he couldn't get any cuter, his 85-year-old grandpa works with him and their relationship is adorable.
@heppellspotato
He used us grandkids as cheap slave labour growing up! Never thought we would farm together again. #grandpa #farming #potatotok #potatotiktok #farmtok #grandson
Potato Ty (aka, Tyler Heppell) made headlines after starting something called "Ugly Potato Day" where the farm gives away all of the produce that doesn't get past grading so it can't be sold. The effort to reduce food waste raised around $6,400 for local food banks one year.
This guy is like the superhero of potatoes.
@heppellspotato
Our Tiktok community made national news in Canada! Still in shock at how many of you came out on Saturday! #greenscreenvideo #farmtok #potatotok #potatotiktok #farmer #surrey
He wasn't always a farmer though, although it's the family business. In one TikTok he said that he used to work a sales job, and he felt "empty and purposeless" doing it. Now he's back at the farm and said he has found his "love and purpose" there.
His fans were happy about the change, to say the least.
"Farming looks way better on you!!!" one person commented.
"Went from hallmark corporate ex-bf to hallmark small-town love interest," another said.
@heppellspotato
What did I do before farming? Making the switch from sales to farming was one of my biggest leaps of faith. I’m so proud to now be a Canadian Farmer #country #farmtok #farmlifeisthebestlife
Other comments include references to him being "the most handsome man I've ever seen," and "fine as hell."
And that's just a few of the comments on one of his videos, folks.
Perhaps the best of all the comments on his viral videos though is this one: "Potato thirst trap."
@heppellspotato
Weird looking potatoes are the best, I’m so here for all of these guys. #redpotato #potatotok #potatotiktok #homegrown #veggies