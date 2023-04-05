A Vancouver Guy Flew To London For A First Date & TikTokers Got So Invested In The Wild Saga
It was like a real-life Hallmark movie... until it wasn't!
If you're a die-hard romantic, this story laid out on TikTok will make your heart soar — and then proceed to break it.
People on TikTok were waiting on the edges of their seats as a U.K. content creator gave real-time updates about his love story with a Canadian guy — who jumped on a nine-hour plane ride to go on a first date. Long story short, it didn't quite go as expected.
Rossi, @its.me.rossi on TikTok, titled the three-part series "The Vancouver Guy," which makes all the Canadians out there perk up. This wasn't actually the first time Rossi has shared his dating stories though. He told Narcity that he did away with the dating apps five years ago, in order to "meet people the old fashioned way."
"These people I've met in airports, coffee shops, bars and even a police officer on Mykonos island," he said. He started documenting it all on TikTok, which is actually how "The Vancovuer Guy" found him.
Spoiler alert: It wasn't a fairytale ending, but Rossi said he wishes him "all the best" and knows that "he will make a lovely partner for the right person."
The Vancouver Guy
"The Vancouver Guy" story starts with Rossi on the way to the airport to meet a guy flying to London from Vancouver to go on a date.
Rossi was filled with excitement over the wildly romantic move the guy made, after only about a month of chatting online with a few FaceTimes mixed in.
"We had a connection," he said in the video.
Next thing Rossi knew, the Vancouver guy forwarded him his flight details and told him that he had an Airbnb booked. Rossi made it clear that if it didn't work out, the pair agreed that they could be friends — which turned out to be a bit of foreshadowing.
It started out strong
In the first update, Rossi gave hope to all the invested TikTokers out there. "It's going really well," he said, from the lobby of the Vancouver guy's Airbnb building.
He filled his audience in on their plans for the night, to go to a music event on Valentine's Day. Could it get any cuter?
Things took a turn
After the Vancouver guy left though, Rossi gave the people what they (desperately) wanted. A full breakdown of the visit.
It turns out that it didn't quite live up to the Hallmark-movie-high expectations some people had at the start. One person commented on the first TikTok that they were "suckered for a real life romance" – so you know expectations were taking off.
At the start everything was all good, filled with "cheeky kisses" and time together. The trouble started in the night though.
"The boy did not respect that I was in the bed," Rossi said.
He then describes how the Vancouver guy spent the night getting up and down "as if there was nobody in the room," waking Rossi up in the process. On top of it all, the guy snored, and not a cute one either. Rossi couldn't help but laugh as he described it.
"Remember, this is our first date," Rossi added.
Brushing it off, Rossi powered on and the couple had a nice day going to museums and then heading to dinner with Rossi's friends.
After dinner though, "he seemed to kind of go very insular," Rossi said.
It turned out that the Vancouver guy was sad about having to leave Sunday, and later revealed that he had trouble being around large groups of people.
Night two was just as bad as night one apparently, continuing the theme of a lack of sleep (and not in a good way).
From there it kept going downhill.
The series of unfortunate events from then on included bird poop, the King throwing off their plans, and an overall lacklustre attitude from the Vancouver guy.
His reaction to the McPlant was the final straw
On the second night hunger struck, and the couple decided to order the beloved McPlant burger, which isn't available in Canada.
Rossi said by that point they were bickering like they were "20 years married."
The nail in the coffin was when Rossi asked the Vancouver guy what he thought of the McDonald's veggie burger, and he responded with a simple, "Yeah, it's good."
"You've never tried a McPlant! Is the McPlant planting?!" Rossi said in the video.
"Give me something," he added.
It was right then that Rossi decided he had to leave the next day.
At the end of the day, it ended amicably and it just turned out the couple was just looking for different things. Rossi said he was personally looking for someone a little more outgoing.
"Listen, it was a wonderful thing that someone flew all that way," he said.
All's well it ends well apparently, because Rossi said he was starting to think Vancouver would be "a little too cold" for him anyways.
Rossi continues to share all of his stories on his TikTok, and even started a podcast called Organic Meets where he interviews some of the people he's met without using tech.