A Woman Asked Americans What They Think About Canadians & TikTok Is Roasting Toronto (VIDEO)
"Toronto…HUMBLE???"
An Alberta TikToker took to the streets of the U.S.A. to ask people some questions about their neighbours in the Great White North. The Canadians out there will probably be shaking their heads in disbelief watching, while some people on TikTok started roasting Toronto because of it.
The Calgary TikToker, @lifeofjadeee, asked people in the U.S. what they think about Canadians — stereotypes and all. Answers ranged from literally "nothing" to "maple syrup."
One person said that Canadians "speak weird," so there's that.
Some answers might make Canadians blush. One American said that when they think of Canada, they think "super polite, humble."
His friend just straight up said "Toronto."
All it took was the drop of the city's name to spark some debate in the comment section of the video.
@lifeofjadeee
What do Americans think of Canadians? 🤔 #jademustknow #calgary #toronto #asu #americans #canada
One TikToker in the comments said that the Americans "just gotta meet a Toronto man" and "their opinion will change."
Another wrote that "you can not say Canadians are polite and humble then throw Toronto in the same sentence."
Harsh words!
People seemed to be in agreement. Sorry, Toronto.
Another said, "Toronto…HUMBLE???"
It didn't stop there. Comments like "Nice people in Toronto?" and "Don't put Toronto in the same category as the rest of us," filled the comments.
To be fair, there was one TikToker out there defending the city. They said that the guys who mentioned Toronto should get a "pat on the back."
The video series, called Jade Must Know, was started by Jade Koch.
Koch told Narcity that she has "always been the kind of person that smiles to people on the street or somehow ends up having strangers spark up conversations."
She films around Calgary, getting people's opinions on the street, but has a few videos from her trips to the U.S.