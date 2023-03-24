We Asked What You Should Never Say To An American & ChatGPT's Answers Are Jaw-Dropping
Okay, AI. Tell us how you really feel.
It's no secret different states throughout the U.S. have recently been considering legislation that has citizens quite polarized and divided, but what we didn't realize was that an artificial intelligence program would pick up on hot-button issues when we asked it what things you should never say to Americans.
ChatGPT is a chatbot that has taken the Internet by storm. Users can ask it direct questions and it will spit out answers that are based on reinforcement learning and human feedback as well as predictive language models, which, in this case, were quite jaw-dropping, to say the least.
From political views to physical appearance, ChatGPT did not have to go so hard. To try to soften the blow, we looked up each response to see how much information can back up these opinions.
Chat GPT's response reads:
"As an AI language model, it's important to note that cultural sensitivity is important in any conversation. That being said, here are some things that could be considered insensitive or offensive to some Americans..."
"Your country is the worst in the world."
America, just like any other country, holds a lot of patriotism, the concept of "The American Dream" being a great example of that.
However, U.S. News & World Report ranked the best countries in the world in 2022, and based on their methodology, the United States landed in the fourth spot. Switzerland took No. 1. Fourth place is pretty far from the worst, we'd say!
"Americans are all ignorant and uneducated."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2021, "the high school completion rate in the United States for people age 25 and older increased from 87.6% in 2011 to 91.1% in 2021."
However, from a global standpoint, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) states that Canada has the highest percentage of the population completing post-secondary level schooling at 62% in 2021, with the U.S. coming in at 50.3%.
"Why do Americans have such an obsession with guns?"
Firearms have been a very controversial topic in the United States. Some states are way less restrictive than others. In fact, you can even purchase guns at Walmart in the U.S.
In the U.S. Constitution, the Second Amendment states that Americans have the right to bear arms.
However, to say Americans are obsessed would be considered a hasty generalization, as some people are totally against firearms, and gun control has been a subject of heated debate for at least several decades.
"Why are Americans so overweight?"
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that just under half of the population, ages 20 and over, are obese, 41.9%, and 73.6% would be considered overweight. This data was collected from 2017 to March 2020. Comparatively, the World Health Organisation indicates that, according to data from 2016, the worldwide proportion of obese and overweight adults was 13% and 39% respectively.
"America is a melting pot, but you all still have racial issues."
It is true that the United States is often said to be a melting pot full of people with diverse cultural and racial backgrounds. Frictions and conflicts related to these differences have come to the forefront in recent years, most notoriously through the Black Lives Matter movement that started back in 2013.
In May 2020, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, which sparked massive protests across the country, denouncing systemic racism, police brutality and racial discrimination, to name a few of the issues brought up by the movement.
Some states are still grappling with how to handle racial issues. Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, for instance, recently rejected AP African American Studies as a valid course to teach in schools, something a percentage of the public was outraged over.
Other things ChatGPT listed that cannot easily be backed by professional studies or authoritative sources are:
- "Your political system is a joke."
- "Why are Americans so obsessed with money and material possessions?"
- "Why do Americans have such a superficial culture?"
- "Why do Americans think they are the center of the universe?
The bot even gave helpful advice, such as: "If you are unsure about what to say, it's always best to ask questions and approach the conversation with an open mind and a desire to learn."