We Asked What You Should Be Most Afraid Of In The US & ChatGPT Has A Point
Sheesh. 😖
As an emotionless AI chatbot, ChatGPT tells it like it is. Thus, we asked the technology about the most concerning things happening around the U.S. and what people should be most afraid of in the country.
Recently, the AI program told us what you should never say to an American, and while it left us with jaw-dropping responses based on hot-button issues, we took another stab at it.
The AI chatbot provided us with seven things to be fearful of in the States, and after taking a closer look...it kind of has a point.
Natural Disasters
@shieldsofstrength
Hurricanes are rough on everyone. Praying for Florida! #hurricane #florida #hurricaneian #shieldsofstrength
The weather across the United States varies by region. There are hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, wildfires and even mudslides.
"These events can cause significant damage to property and take lives," ChatGPT wrote, and it's not wrong.
In January, a massive flood claimed the lives of 14 people in California on the five-year anniversary of the Montecito mudslides, events that had claimed the lives of 23 people.
Also, across the country in Florida, Hurricane Ian caused important human and property damages in September 2022. According to NBC News, over 145 people died as a result of the storm.
Crime
"While crime rates have decreased in recent years, some areas of the U.S. still experience high levels of violent crime. Additionally, there is growing concern about cybercrime, identity theft, and other forms of digital crime," ChatGPT writes.
According to the Council on Criminal Justice, robberies, non-residential burglaries, larcenies and motor vehicle thefts have all increased in the last year.
Terrorism
"The U.S. has experienced several high-profile terrorist attacks in recent years, and the threat of terrorism remains a concern for many Americans," ChatGPT writes.
Of course, one of the first attacks that come to mind is September 11, 2001, when two planes were hijacked and driven straight toward the Twin Towers in New York City. But that is far from being the only terrifying event Americans have had to endure in the last few decades.
According to an FBI review on active shooter incidents between the years 2000 and 2019, the number of yearly incidents multiplied tenfold during that time period. The federal agency defines those incidents as those where "one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area."
Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization collecting data on gun violence, reports 130 mass shootings so far in 2023. The most recent one was at a school in Nashville on March 27, 2023.
Their website defines mass shootings as incidents that "have a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident."
Next, is what U.S. Congress calls "domestic terrorism", with the prime example being the January 6 attacks on the White House, when a mob of President J. Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Suffice to say, ChatGPT is probably right about this one.
Health Issues
While ChatGPT reveals COVID-19 as a main concern throughout the country, the chatbot really focuses on other pressing U.S. issues, such as "obesity, drug addiction, and mental health disorders."
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that just under half of the population, ages 20 and over, are obese (41.9%).
The CDC also states that in 2021, there were 106,699 deaths from drug overdoses and that number has increased since 2020.
The health organization published that 57.2 million people were diagnosed with mental disorders after seeing a physician in 2019.
Political Instability
ChatGPT's response is: "The U.S. has experienced significant political polarization and unrest in recent years and some worry that this could lead to increased instability and conflict."
The domestic terrorist attack on the White House on the January 6 was fueled by political unrest, which was a violent extremist incident onset by a rally led by former President Donald J. Trump following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.
Many proposed bills and legislation being voted on or passed also proves just how divided the U.S. political landscape can be.
Economic Uncertainty
If you take a quick look at LinkedIn, there is definitely a lot of space for people on the search for jobs in an attempt to just put food on the table.
Though unemployment has decreased drastically since 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor & Statistics, Americans are always looking for new side hustles and ways to make a good living.
Climate Change
"The effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and biodiversity loss, could have significant and far-reaching consequences for the US and the world as a whole," ChatGPT revealed.
Many organizations, like the United Nations, have been working diligently to find solutions and lower the impacts of this phenomenon, but clearly, ChatGPT is right in pointing out this major issue.